Obama knocks Trump for cable watching and tweeting

Published

47 mins ago

on

Former President Barack Obama has followed precedent and stayed away from criticizing President Trump.

But on Wednesday, Obama couldn’t help but take a swipe at the president’s excessive cable viewing and tweeting. At a tech conference Wednesday, Obama described the key to his success, including a competent, trustworthy staff, Axios reports.

“”The other thing that is helpful is not watching TV or reading social media,” Obama added.

