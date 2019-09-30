Obama strategist David Plouffe reveals the advice he’d give Joe Biden for responding to Trump’s smears

The campaign manager who helped elect Barack Obama president in 2008 revealed the advice he would give Joe Biden during a Monday night interview on MSNBC.

“The Last Word” anchor Lawrence O’Donnell interviewed David Plouffe as Republicans ramp up their attacks on the former vice president.

“How should Joe Biden and the campaign handle Joe Biden and his family being dragged into that phone call by President Trump, president of Ukraine, a phone call that is now the subject of an impeachment investigation?” O’Donnell asked.

“Well, as outrageous as it is — and you know Trump’s got [Rudy] Guiliani kind of, who I think comes across more like a lunatic figure these days than the former mayor of New York City and all his henchmen trying to drag Joe Biden into this, I would use that obsession to your benefit,” Plouffe replied.

“Obviously, Lawrence, your show, any show, any podcast — local or national — would have Joe Biden on and I would use that obsession Donald Trump seems to have with Joe Biden and be out there,” he suggested. “I know you’ll get tough questions, but that is what I would view as the best alternative here is really go out there and aggressively fill the space and basically — for a period of time anyway — become Donald Trump’s general election opponent here in September and October.”

