OC Democrat breaks down why impeachment is smart politics in tough districts

Published

18 mins ago

on

Impeaching Donald Trump in spite of perceived electoral risks is smart politics for Democrats in conservative districts, a new member of Congress explained on CNN.

Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) was interviewed by Van Jones on Saturday.

“Speaking of progress, you are from Orange County, California. This is — this is not Hollywood, okay. This is — we call it Calibama, this is the conservative — this is where Nixon and Reagan… Your seat hasn’t been held by a Democrat since 1953,” Jones noted.

“You are saying you’re ready now to impeach him. How is that playing in Orange County where — you still have, you know, half-red, half-blue in your district,” he said.

“Yeah, there is a lot of concern about Donald Trump’s behavior even among the Republicans in my district,” Porter replied. “Many of the people are traditional Republicans. They believe in the values, frankly that are across our country. Values of patriotism, making sure we are supporting our troops, making sure we’re responsible with tax dollars. I don’t think those are Republican values, those are American values Donald Trump is repudiating with his actions.”

“For me, this is about making sure we are signaling that nobody is above the law — and that includes Donald Trump,” she added.

“With the election — listen, that’s all tough strong talk with the election coming up, what do you do with the fact you are now looking at an election we have never had — an impeachment during the election?” Jones asked.

“When I thought about what to do, I looked at the evidence and I concluded that I had to do what was right. Not what necessarily was going to get me re-elected. I think I got elected because I’m willing to do what’s right, because I wasn’t worried about my re-election,” she replied.

Watch:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
