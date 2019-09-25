‘Oh come on, Rick’: Anderson Cooper flattens Santorum in real-time for falsifying Ukraine conversation
CNN host Anderson Cooper and policial analyst Kirsten Powers fact-checked former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-PA) in real-time when he tried to claim Trump never mentioned former Vice President Joe Biden.
It’s not clear what summary Santorum was reading, but according to what was released by the White House, Trump said the following:
“I would like you to do us a favor though because our country has been through a lot and Ukraine knows a lot about it. I would like you to find out what happened with this whole situation with Ukraine, they say Crowdstrike… The other thing, there’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the Attorney General would be great. Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you can look into it… It sounds horrible to me.”
Santorum denied it was part of the summary.
“The transcript says ‘Do me a favor’ and he doesn’t mention Joe Biden’s name. He talks about Crowdstrike,” said Santorum, incorrectly.
“That’s not what it says,” Powers cut in.
“I just read it!” Santorum claimed.
“That is absolutely not what it says, Rick,” Powers continued. “This is outrageous the way you’re trying to cast this, that this was not him looking for a favor from them. And also, by the way, let’s talk about the foreign policy implications here. Where is your condemnation? I remember when the Republicans were outraged when the Democrats weren’t supporting Ukraine enough and President Trump has withdrawn support from them.”
“Let me read this,” Cooper cut. “By the way, mentioning Giuliani is acknowledging that he knows that Giuliani is skulking about and missing with officials in Ukraine and elsewhere.”
“The president spoke at length about Mueller and about the –” Santorum denied again.
“This is the second part of the favor. The other thing —” Cooper cut in to read the transcript.
“They’ve already said there would be nothing wrong if they did this!” Powers exclaimed. “They’ve admitted to doing this, Rick. I don’t understand what you’re saying.”
Santorum then said it was the Ukraine president who brought up Biden.
“Oh come on,” Cooper groaned.
“This has been something they’ve been pushing. It’s also so crazy-making because Biden did the opposite,” Powers said.
“By the way, of all the things the brand new Ukrainian president has top of his list of concerns is Joe Biden’s son from years ago and his board seat?” asked Cooper. “I mean, that’s amazing to me. I’m out of time. Rick Santorum, thank you.”
Watch the full video below:
