‘Oh my God’: Watch Obama official’s epic slip of the tongue on HBO’s ‘Real Time’
Published 4 mins ago
on
Published4 mins ago
on
The head of the Environmental Protection Agency committed an epic slip of the tongue on HBO’s “Real Time” with Bill Maher on Friday.
“Let’s talk about what’s really going on in the real world,” Gina McCarthy said. “Clean energy is going gangbangers because it’s cheaper, it’s better, the air is cleaner.”
“Gangbusters,” Maher interrupted.
“Oh my God,” McCarthy said.
“You meant gangbuster,” Maher said.
Watch:
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Breaking Banner
‘Oh my God’: Watch Obama official’s epic slip of the tongue on HBO’s ‘Real Time’
Published4 mins ago
onSeptember 27, 2019
The head of the Environmental Protection Agency committed an epic slip of the tongue on HBO's "Real Time" with Bill Maher on Friday.
"Let's talk about what's really going on in the real world," Gina McCarthy said. "Clean energy is going gangbangers because it's cheaper, it's better, the air is cleaner."
"Gangbusters," Maher interrupted.
"Oh my God," McCarthy said.
"You meant gangbuster," Maher said.
Watch:
Breaking Banner
Boris Johnson referred to police watchdog over alleged relationship with American businesswoman
Published30 mins ago
onSeptember 27, 2019
The prime minister of Great Britain may be facing an investigation as impeachment grips America.
"British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been referred to a police watchdog over his alleged relationship with an American businesswoman when he was mayor of London," CNN reported Friday evening. "On Friday, the Greater London Authority (GLA) said in a statement that it has asked the Independent Office for Police Conduct to assess whether it is necessary to investigate Johnson for the criminal offense of misconduct in public office."
Breaking Banner
Bill Maher says Rudy Giuliani’s new nickname is ‘America’s Traitor’ — with hilarious impersonation
Published41 mins ago
onSeptember 27, 2019
"Real Time" host Bill Maher on Friday blast former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani on HBO.
"I know why you're happy this week, we have an impeachment inquiry," Maher said. "This is just an inquiry. We may not get a puppy, we're just here to look."
"Republicans are the party of rednecks, but Democrats are the party of blue balls," he said.
The comedian focused on Trump's scandals.
"Is there a foreign country he hasn't asked to interfere in our elections?" he wondered. "Trump has treason on his computer like most men have porn."
Giuliani, who called himself "America's Mayor," was also given the new nickname of "America's Traitor."