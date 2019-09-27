Quantcast
'Oh my God': Watch Obama official's epic slip of the tongue on HBO's 'Real Time'

4 mins ago

The head of the Environmental Protection Agency committed an epic slip of the tongue on HBO’s “Real Time” with Bill Maher on Friday.

“Let’s talk about what’s really going on in the real world,” Gina McCarthy said. “Clean energy is going gangbangers because it’s cheaper, it’s better, the air is cleaner.”

“Gangbusters,” Maher interrupted.

“Oh my God,” McCarthy said.

“You meant gangbuster,” Maher said.

Watch:

