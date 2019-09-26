Outrage at Boris Johnson’s rhetoric in Brexit impasse
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced an angry backlash from across the political spectrum on Thursday following a series of angry exchanges in parliament over Brexit.
Tensions boiled over on Wednesday when Johnson went on the offensive after MPs returned to work following a Supreme Court ruling calling parliament suspension unlawful.
He refused to apologise and repeatedly slammed parliament for passing a “surrender act” requiring him to seek a Brexit delay past the October 31 deadline if he fails to reach an exit agreement with the EU.
Britain has been bitterly divided over the issue ever since the 2016 EU referendum campaign and the government has delayed Brexit twice because parliament has failed to approve its draft deal with EU leaders.
The real uproar on Wednesday came when Johnson said the best way to honour Jo Cox — an anti-Brexit Labour MP who was fatally shot and stabbed by a Nazi sympathiser during the referendum campaign — would be “to get Brexit done”.
“Feel a bit sick at Jo’s name being used this way,” her husband Brendan tweeted.
“The best way to honour Jo is for all of us (no matter our views) to stand up for what we believe in… but never to demonise the other side.”
Opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn accused Johnson of using language that was “indistinguishable from (that of) the far right”.
– ‘Toxic’ atmosphere –
Even some members of Johnson’s Conservatives appeared taken aback.
“At a time of strong feelings we all need to remind ourselves of the effect of everything we say on those watching,” Culture and Media Minister Nicky Morgan said.
And Jacob Rees-Mogg — a strong Brexit and Johnson supporter who represents the government in parliament — noted that everyone “had a responsibility to be mild in our language”.
Parliamentary speaker John Bercow said the atmosphere in parliament was “toxic” and announced a special debate later on Thursday on the language used by MPs.
“Treat each other as opponents, not as enemies,” Bercow said.
Security has been stepped up around a number of MPs who reported receiving death threats over their Brexit positions online.
Johnson was due to meet Thursday with his party’s policy makers as he plots strategy over the crisis with just a month to go before Britain is due to leave the EU.
He was expected to try to pass a motion allowing parliament to be suspended for three days next week during the Conservatives’ annual conference.
The House of Commons traditionally does not sit on party conference days.
But the opposition argues that the rules should be changed this time around to let MPs handle Brexit, which could mean the party conference has to be cancelled or shortened.
Johnson has said he is aiming to reach a deal with Brussels ahead of October 31 but is ready to take Britain out of the EU without a deal if necessary.
He has called for an election to resolve the current impasse with MPs, who have rejected the current version of the deal struck by his predecessor Theresa May last year.
The opposition warns a no-deal Brexit would be highly disruptive for Britain’s economy and have said Johnson should first delay Brexit before an election is held.
The EU says it has not received any comprehensive proposals from Britain for a new deal.
The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier told reporters: “We are still ready to work on any legal and operational proposal with the UK”.
“We are still waiting,” he said.
Breaking Banner
Will Republicans finally dump Trump? Nope — they’ll cover up for him until the bitter end
On Tuesday afternoon the dam finally broke: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced that the Democratic House majority would finally begin a yes-it's-real impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. The ostensible breaking point was Trump's apparent use of military aid to Ukraine as leverage in an effort to get the Ukrainian government to manufacture incriminating evidence against former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading Democratic presidential contender. But evidence also suggests that Democratic members of Congress who had been heavily dosed with spreadsheets and PowerPoints by consultants who warned them that impeachment wasn't politically popular were educated otherwise by their constituents during the August recess.
US military struggles to weed out soldiers with far-right ties
The arrest of a US soldier with far-right sympathies who is suspected of plotting an attack on American soil to spark "chaos" has highlighted a challenge for the Pentagon: purging its ranks of extremists.
Jarrett Smith, a private in the US Army based at Fort Riley in Kansas, was arrested and charged in federal court with one count of distributing information related to explosives after offering a detailed explanation to an undercover FBI agent.
Smith also expressed interest in targeting members of the leftist group Antifa and heading to Ukraine to fight with a far-right paramilitary group, the FBI says.
Breaking Banner
The acting DNI needs to explain why he passed the whistleblower’s complaint to the White House and DOJ — but not Congress
If you like unfinished puzzles, then waking to the Congressional agenda this morning should be perfect.
We’ve had House Speaker Nancy Pelosi dramatically declaring that the unasked, unanswered questions we’re about to hear are already pointing towards Impeachment.
We’ve had President Donald J. Trump already acknowledge that yes, he reached out to a foreign power, Ukraine, to reopen a moribund investigation against Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, in an apparent abuse of power to win reelection points by spreading political dirt on Biden.
Maguire is set to appear today, along with copies of all the documents involved, but has been advised by the Justice Department against telling all.