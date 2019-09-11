Outrage erupts as ‘lying buffoon’ Trump turns Pentagon 9/11 commemoration ‘into an infomercial about himself’

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump participated in a September 11th Pentagon Observance Ceremony on Wednesday morning.

But many viewers of the event noted that Trump spent a lot of time talking about himself during his speech at the ceremony.

“It was a day filled with shock, horror, sorrow, and righteous fury. I vividly remembered when I first heard the news. I was sitting at home watching a major business television show early that morning. Jack Welch, the legendary head of General Electric, was about to be interviewed when all of a sudden they cut away,” the president said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“At first there were different reports, it was a boiler fire. But I knew that boilers aren’t at the top of a building. It was a kitchen explosion… Nobody really knew what happened. There was great confusion,” Trump continued.

“I was looking out of a window from a building in midtown Manhattan directly at the World Trade Center when I saw a second plane at a tremendous speed go into the second tower. It was then that I realized the world was going to change.

“I was no longer going to be, and it could never ever be, that innocent place that I thought it was. Soon after, I went down to ground zero with men who work for me to try to help in any little way that we could,” Trump said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter users were quick to express their outrage about Trump’s speech:

Donald Trump: “I vividly remember when I first heard the news. I was sitting at home watching a major business television show” In 2015, Donald Trump claimed he was in “Jersey City, New Jersey where thousands & thousands of people were cheering as that building was coming down” — Edward Hardy (@EdwardTHardy) September 11, 2019

How does Donald Trump dare to turn a memorial speech at the Pentagon into an infomercial about himself. Who cares where he says he was. He is a scourge on America n democracy. — SI Chi (@cus_si) September 11, 2019

Trump just talked abt himself at the ceremony & how he went down to ground zero & helped. Maggie, is there any proof of this? Anyway, in the past, he said he was busy watching ppl in NJ celebrating in the streets. Don’t know how you can talk to him. He’s such a liar & disgusting. — LindaC (@LDCDee) September 11, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

And of course @realDonaldTrump just HAS to insert himself into the 9/11 tragedy. During his “speech” this morning he talked how he ‘and some people who worked for him” went down to Ground Zero to help in whatever little way we could”. Little is right – the ASSHOLE WASN”T THERE!!! — JayWhiteEagle (@JayWhiteEagle) September 11, 2019

sometimes I forget how low the bar is now and then I hear Trump described as “somber and reflective” for reading off a teleprompter without shitting himself and throwing the feces at bystanders — shauna (@goldengateblond) September 11, 2019

I’m sorry but could Donald Trump be anymore emotionless during his speech this morning? Good job reading from the screen…😡😡😡😡 seriously show some respect act like you actually care for the American people…. — Red Reign (@RedddReign) September 11, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

Trump, at the Pentagon today, once again falsely claims that he went down to Ground Zero to help first responders. I would show a pic of this but there are NONE. — Nita Cosby (@5_2blue) September 11, 2019

The nerve of trump saying he went to ground zero to help, he’s despicable https://t.co/uXFT8aGf6V — Arden Lemoine (@ArdenLemoine) September 11, 2019

Caught a glimpse of trump’s 9/11 remarks and it made me so angry that this greedy, lying buffoon was doing so. Lying about helping first responders. Lying about muslims cheering. Bragging about his building being the tallest. #NeverForget — AnnM (@ToepickTrips) September 11, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

We just turned the channel to the FOOD channel. It’s now 9.11, tRump giving his speech and he repeated how he “went down there.” Can’t watch that POS. — Winter Texan (@damian_godden) September 11, 2019