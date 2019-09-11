Quantcast
Outrage erupts as ‘lying buffoon’ Trump turns Pentagon 9/11 commemoration ‘into an infomercial about himself’

Published

42 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump participated in a September 11th Pentagon Observance Ceremony on Wednesday morning.

But many viewers of the event noted that Trump spent a lot of time talking about himself during his speech at the ceremony.

“It was a day filled with shock, horror, sorrow, and righteous fury. I vividly remembered when I first heard the news. I was sitting at home watching a major business television show early that morning. Jack Welch, the legendary head of General Electric, was about to be interviewed when all of a sudden they cut away,” the president said.

“At first there were different reports, it was a boiler fire. But I knew that boilers aren’t at the top of a building. It was a kitchen explosion… Nobody really knew what happened. There was great confusion,” Trump continued.

“I was looking out of a window from a building in midtown Manhattan directly at the World Trade Center when I saw a second plane at a tremendous speed go into the second tower. It was then that I realized the world was going to change.

“I was no longer going to be, and it could never ever be, that innocent place that I thought it was. Soon after, I went down to ground zero with men who work for me to try to help in any little way that we could,” Trump said.

Twitter users were quick to express their outrage about Trump’s speech:


American evangelicals hold human rights meeting with Saudi crown prince — a notorious human rights abuser

Published

14 mins ago

on

September 11, 2019

By

Saudi Arabia's crown prince hosted a delegation of American Christian evangelicals on Tuesday, state media said, the latest such visit as the conservative Muslim kingdom seeks to repair its image of religious intolerance.

The visit comes on the eve of the anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in the United States, in which most of the hijackers who crashed jetliners into the twin towers in New York were identified as Saudi nationals.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met the delegation, led by Israeli-American author Joel Rosenberg, at his palace in the western city of Jeddah, the official Saudi Press Agency said.

Rudy Giuliani gets ripped to shreds for sharing ominous ‘ode to fascism’ video on 9/11

Published

47 mins ago

on

September 11, 2019

By

Rudy Giuliani marked the 18th anniversary of 9/11 by sharing an excerpt from a clothing commercial -- and other social media users recoiled in horror.

Clothing manufacturer Grunt Style -- which sells "patriotic" apparel celebrating police, military and violence -- produced an ad last year the company says was intended for the Super Bowl that shows a police officer marching against anti-fascist demonstrators.

"This commercial shows what we stand for," the company says in a statement posted with the video. "We support our military. We support the police. We support everyone's right to protest. Protest peacefully."

