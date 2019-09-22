Paris show of King Tutankhamun artifacts set new record with 1.42 million visitors
A blockbuster Tutankhamun show set a new all-time French record Sunday, with 1.42 million visitors flocking to see the exhibition in Paris, the organisers said.
The turnout beat the previous record set by another Tutankhamun show billed as the “exhibition of the century” in 1967, when 1.24 million queued to see “Tutankhamun and His Times” at the Petit Palais.
“Tutankhamun: Treasures of the Golden Pharaoh” — which has been described as a “once in a generation” show — will open in London in November.
The last time a show of comparable size about the boy king opened there in 1972 it sparked “Tutmania”, with 1.6 million people thronging the British Museum.
More than 150 treasures from the monarch’s tomb — including 60 which have never left Egypt before — have been assembled for the show.
The Egyptian Ministry for Antiquities said this was the largest number of Tutankhamun artefacts ever to have left Cairo.
Almost all of the 3,400 exhibits come from the Egyptian Museum in Cairo’s Tahrir Square, and are never likely to leave the country again.
– ‘Unparalleled collection’ –
Its unparalleled collection is being transferred to the enormous new Grand Egyptian Museum near the pyramids at Giza, which is due to open next year.
Mostafa Waziry, the Egyptian ministry’s secretary general, said the show — which also visits Sydney next year — will help pay for the new Giza museum.
The country’s Minister of Antiquities, Khaled El-Enany, said he was “sure that the immense interest in the exhibition will encourage millions of visitors… to visit Egypt’s museums and remarkable sites.”
And the Louvre, which loaned the greatest piece in its Egyptian collection, the statue of Amon — the king of the gods — protecting Tutankhamun, also hailed the show’s runaway success.
“It confirms, if confirmation were needed, how passionate the French people are about Egyptian antiquity,” it said.
Some 50,000 children visited the show on school trips alone, the organisers said.
The show will visit other as yet undisclosed cities before the artefacts are returned to Egypt in 2024.
“Please see them,” Waziry declared. “Visit them before they return to Egypt for ever.”
The giant touring spectacle is also designed to mark the 100th anniversary of the discovery of the boy pharaoh’s tomb by the British archaeologist Howard Carter in 1922.
Organisers had to extend opening hours to 9:00 pm at the giant la Villette venue in the north of the French capital to try to cope with the numbers.
The London show at the Saatchi Gallery will open on November 2 and run until May 2020.
‘Thrones’ seeks final Emmys glory — but ‘Fleabag’ springs surprise
"Fleabag" star Phoebe Waller-Bridge sprang a major surprise at the Emmys Sunday, besting eight-time acting winner Julia Louis-Dreyfus in a major upset, on a night when "Game of Thrones" takes its final tilt at television glory.
The dark British comedy -- which has grown into a phenomenon on both sides of the Atlantic after being acquired by Amazon -- also scooped the awards for best comedy writing and directing at television's answer to the Oscars.
"It's just really wonderful to know and reassuring that a dirty, pervy, angry, messed-up woman can make it to the Emmys," said Waller-Bridge, referring to her character.
‘There is no defense for the president to sacrifice national security’: Ex-White House counsel on Ukraine-gate
President Barack Obama's White House counsel, Bob Bauer, explained during a Sunday MSNBC appearance that one of the worst things President Donald Trump has done in Ukraine-gate is to put American national security in jeopardy.
"Some would like to argue the law didn’t discuss bribery. Let me go beyond that," Bauer began. "There’s not a commentator on the facts that, for example, Carol laid out, and there are more facts to be found out. I think that's the responsibility of the Congress. There's not a scholar or commentator in the know that would believe for a minute it’s not an impeach offense for the president of the United States to sacrifice national security interest of the American people to his political personal gain. I mean, there's not a question about that."
FIFA chief urges action after racist abuse halts Serie A game
FIFA president Gianni Infantino said Sunday the problem of racism in Italian football has "not improved" after a Serie A match between Atalanta and Fiorentina was halted for several minutes because of racist abuse of Brazilian Dalbert.
Fiorentina defender Dalbert, 26, asked the referee to halt play after half an hour at the Stadio Ennio Tardini until a warning statement was read out by the stadium speaker to jeers and whistles from the Atalanta fans.
Play resumed after three minutes with visitors Fiorentina leading 1-0 after a goal from Federico Chiesa.
"In Italy the situation has not improved and this is serious," Infantino, in Italy ahead of the FIFA Best Awards on Monday, told the Italian Rai2 channel.