Paul Krugman cites Trump’s Sharpiegate fiasco as glaring example of how democracies die
Democracies don’t necessarily cease to be democracies because of violent coups. In some cases, authoritarians are voted into office. And veteran New York Times columnist Paul Krugman, in a September 9 piece, cites the United States as one of the countries where democracy is being undermined.
Krugman opens his column by discussing the Steven Levitsky/Daniel Ziblatt book “How Democracies Die” and some of the countries in which authoritarians were voted into office — for example, Turkey under Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Russia under Vladimir Putin and Hungary under Viktor Orban.
“Bit by bit,” Krugman explains, “the guardrails of democracy were torn down, as institutions meant to serve the public became tools of the ruling party — then were weaponized to punish and intimidate that party’s opponents. On paper, these countries are still democracies; in practice, they have become one-party regimes.”
Turning his attention to the U.S. under the Trump Administration, Krugman discusses some of the things he finds troubling — including the Sharpiegate fiasco, which found President Donald Trump incorrectly reporting that Alabama was in the path of Hurricane Dorian.
“At first, Sharpiegate, Donald Trump’s inability to admit that he misstated a weather projection by claiming that Alabama was at risk from Hurricane Dorian, was kind of funny — even though it was also scary,” Krugman asserts. “It’s not reassuring when the president of the United States can’t face reality. But it stopped being any kind of joke on Friday, when the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued a statement falsely backing up Trump’s claim that it had warned about an Alabama threat.”
“Sharpiegate” is “frightening,” Krugman stresses, because it shows that “even the leadership of NOAA, which should be the most technical and apolitical of agencies, is now so subservient to Trump that it’s willing not just to overrule its own experts, but to lie simply to avoid a bit of presidential embarrassment.”
Krugman goes on to warn against “the Justice Department’s decision to investigate automakers for the crime of trying to act responsibly.”
The columnist is referring to automakers’ moreless complying with Obama-era environmental standards in the Trump era and basing “their business plans on the assumption that fuel efficiency standards will indeed rise.” The Trump Justice Department, according to the Wall Street Journal, is considering an antitrust action against those companies — which Krugman views as “an attempt at weaponizing antitrust actions, turning them into a tool of intimidation” and “clear evidence that the Justice Department has been thoroughly corrupted. In less than three years, it has been transformed from an agency that tries to enforce the law to an organization dedicated to punishing Trump’s opponents.”
Krugman wraps up his column by noting the ways in which authoritarians strangle democracy gradually. Such authoritarians, Krugman writes, “use their control over the machinery of government to make life difficult for anyone considered disloyal, until effective opposition withers away. And it’s happening here as we speak. If you aren’t worried about the future of American democracy, you aren’t paying attention.”
Breaking Banner
Ted Cruz has a heated conspiratorial meltdown about the ‘deep state’ ousting John Bolton
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Tuesday mourned the loss of hawkish national security adviser John Bolton, whose ouster was announced by President Donald Trump on Twitter earlier in the day.
After Cruz praised Bolton's credentials on national security, however, he went off on a conspiratorial rant about actors within the "deep state" working to secure Bolton's departure from the administration.
"I sincerely hope his leaving the White House does not mean that the deep-state forces at State and Treasury -- who have been fighting tooth and nail to preserve the Obama Iran nuclear deal -- have finally convinced the president to go soft on Iran," Cruz wrote. "Relaxing the maximum pressure strategy, which is succeeding in dramatically weakening the world’s leading state sponsor of terror, would be an enormous mistake."
US says reports of CIA mole in Kremlin puts lives at risk
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday angrily denounced news reports detailing the secret exfiltration of a CIA mole who had operated at the top levels of the Kremlin, saying such reports could put lives at risk.
The informant reportedly confirmed to US intelligence that President Vladimir Putin directed Russia's meddling in the 2016 US presidential election, straining superpower relations and casting a cloud over Donald Trump's stunning victory.
According to multiple news reports citing sources in American espionage community, the informant was whisked out of Russia two years ago amid fears he was at risk of exposure, depriving Washington of essential insight into Putin's activities and thinking.
Commentary
Trump’s allies and appointees will have to face federal prosecution if we want to save our republic
To save our republic, some of Trump’s enablers and political appointees may have to go to jail, just like happened with Nixon’s people.
Trump’s policies are inflicting massive damage on the working class, the environment, minorities, and our economy. And the damage he’s doing to our body politic will certainly alter our form of government if there aren’t legal consequences.
Trump and his cronies have shown present and future politicians how much corruption the Republican Party and the public will tolerate, and it’s a very bad sign for the future of the American experiment.