Pelosi draws applause for fiery condemnation of Trump: ‘The president is making lawlessness a virtue’
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Tuesday drew applause from an audience at the Atlantic Festival when she delivered a fiery condemnation of President Donald Trump’s behavior.
While discussing the latest Trump scandal about pressing the Ukrainian government to launch an investigation into potential Democratic rival Joe Biden, Pelosi said that it was reflective of the president’s careless attitude toward obeying the law.
“The president is making lawlessness a virtue in our country,” she said, as applause broke out. “In that call [to Ukraine], he’s sort of trying to export it.”
Although Pelosi has been reluctant to call for Trump’s impeachment, she is reportedly going to announce a formal impeachment inquiry later on Tuesday. Several Democratic lawmakers, including lawmakers from swing districts, have come out in favor of an impeachment inquiry this week after the president admitted that he talked with Ukrainian officials about investigating Biden.
Rudy Giuliani can be prosecuted for Ukraine-gate — even if Bill Barr won’t act on Trump: Ex-federal prosecutor
Attorney General Bill Barr has made it clear that he will never prosecute President Donald Trump regardless of what he does. Trump's key ally, Rudy Giuliani, however, enjoys no such protections.
Former assistant U.S. attorney Mimi Rocah authored a piece outlining that based on public information, Giuliani can be prosecuted for his actions.
Trump confirmed this week that he had conversations with President Volodymyr Zelensky on July 25 and made "about eight" demands Ukraine work with Giuliani to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son. Trump then confirmed that he blocked nearly $400 million in aid to Ukraine, before trying to say it had nothing to do with his efforts to find dirt on the Bidens.
Whistleblower has just asked to speak with House Intelligence Committee
The unnamed intelligence official who filed what the inspector general called an “urgent” and “credible” complaint against President Donald Trump has requested to speak with the House Intelligence Committee, Chairman Adam Schiff announces via Twitter:
We have been informed by the whistleblower’s counsel that their client would like to speak to our committee and has requested guidance from the Acting DNI as to how to do so.
We‘re in touch with counsel and look forward to the whistleblower’s testimony as soon as this week.
