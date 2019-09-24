Pelosi draws applause for fiery condemnation of Trump: ‘The president is making lawlessness a virtue’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Tuesday drew applause from an audience at the Atlantic Festival when she delivered a fiery condemnation of President Donald Trump’s behavior.

While discussing the latest Trump scandal about pressing the Ukrainian government to launch an investigation into potential Democratic rival Joe Biden, Pelosi said that it was reflective of the president’s careless attitude toward obeying the law.

“The president is making lawlessness a virtue in our country,” she said, as applause broke out. “In that call [to Ukraine], he’s sort of trying to export it.”

Although Pelosi has been reluctant to call for Trump’s impeachment, she is reportedly going to announce a formal impeachment inquiry later on Tuesday. Several Democratic lawmakers, including lawmakers from swing districts, have come out in favor of an impeachment inquiry this week after the president admitted that he talked with Ukrainian officials about investigating Biden.

