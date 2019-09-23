Quantcast
Connect with us

Pelosi quietly whipping votes for impeachment — 7 centrist national security Democrats are on board

Published

45 mins ago

on

The Washington Post revealed Monday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was exploring where her caucus was on impeachment votes as President Donald Trump generated another international election scandal. In a separate piece, The Post also reported that seven major national security Democrats had decided the latest scandal had gone too far.

According to the list, the key leaders are Reps. Gil Cisneros of California, Jason Crow of Colorado, Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania, Elaine Luria of Virginia, Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey, Elissa Slotkin of Michigan and Abigail Spanberger of Virginia. They are all freshman Democrats who have much at stake in the 2020 election.

ADVERTISEMENT

Houlahan, in particular, detailed on Twitter why it was important for someone with her national security background to come out for impeachment right now.

“Pelosi, according to multiple senior House Democrats and congressional aides, has asked colleagues whether they believe that Trump’s own admission that he pressured a Ukrainian leader to investigate a political foe is a tipping point,” said The Post. “She was making calls as late as Monday night to gauge support in the caucus, and many leadership aides who once thought Trump’s impeachment was unlikely now say they think it’s almost inevitable.”

Former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Julián Castro, who has a close relationship with Pelosi, said on MSNBC that Pelosi has “laid down the gauntlet.”

“Wait a second, so you think that’s it?” MSNBC’s Chris Hayes asked. “That’s essentially the straw that breaks the camel’s back, which is if they don’t provide the whistle-blower complaint, it’s not a subpoena or fight in the courts, the compelling requires it moving forward formally with impeachment?”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Right,” Castro replied.

Read the full reports at The Washington Post.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Latest Democrat to back impeachment did so live on MSNBC: ‘We have no choice’

Published

6 mins ago

on

September 23, 2019

By

Yet another Democrat is backing impeachment following the latest revelations that Donald Trump allegedly solicited foreign election interference from Ukraine in return for military aid.

The movement for impeachment grew significantly on Monday.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump cut off military aid a week before calling the Ukrainian president about Biden: report

Published

27 mins ago

on

September 23, 2019

By

donald trump on the phone

The apparent quid pro quo Trump was offering Ukraine for election interference was flushed out further on Monday evening in a bombshell report by The Washington Post.

"President Trump told his acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, to hold back almost $400 million in military aid for Ukraine at least a week before a phone call in which Trump is said to have pressured the Ukrainian president to investigate the son of former vice president Joe Biden, according to three senior administration officials," the newspaper reported.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Maddow breaks down how Trump’s Ukraine scandal all links back to Manafort — and the mob

Published

36 mins ago

on

September 23, 2019

By

MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow on Monday reported how President Donald Trump is returning to the Paul Manafort playbook as he seeks re-election in 2020.

Manafort, who is currently serving a federal prison sentence, was Trump's campaign chairman during the 2016 election.

Maddow reminded how weird of a selection the choice had been seen at the time.

"Whether or not Paul Manafort, himself, is going to spend the rest of his days in prison, personally, what happened around the time that Paul Manafort was the campaign chairman for the Donald Trump for president campaign in 2016 is that however weird it seemed that the Trump campaign was hiring a guy like Manafort to come basically from Ukraine, come back to the U.S. and work on a political campaign here, I mean, what he brought with him were contacts and business partners and secret funders and organized crime-linked Kremlin connections in Ukraine," Maddow reported.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Investigate and Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image