Pelosi quietly whipping votes for impeachment — 7 centrist national security Democrats are on board

The Washington Post revealed Monday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was exploring where her caucus was on impeachment votes as President Donald Trump generated another international election scandal. In a separate piece, The Post also reported that seven major national security Democrats had decided the latest scandal had gone too far.

According to the list, the key leaders are Reps. Gil Cisneros of California, Jason Crow of Colorado, Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania, Elaine Luria of Virginia, Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey, Elissa Slotkin of Michigan and Abigail Spanberger of Virginia. They are all freshman Democrats who have much at stake in the 2020 election.

Houlahan, in particular, detailed on Twitter why it was important for someone with her national security background to come out for impeachment right now.

I joined some of my colleagues with backgrounds in defense and national security to address the latest allegations against the President. Read our thoughts below: https://t.co/00f7awp1eE — Chrissy Houlahan (@RepHoulahan) September 24, 2019

I’m also concerned about a whistleblower complaint against the President that the Inspector General of the Intelligence Community says is both "urgent and credible." /3 — Chrissy Houlahan (@RepHoulahan) September 24, 2019

If the allegations are found to be true, or if the Administration continues to refuse to comply with reasonable Congressional requests for information, I will take the grave step of calling for a formal authorization of an impeachment investigation. /5 — Chrissy Houlahan (@RepHoulahan) September 24, 2019

If the investigation discovers that these reports are true, we should then consider articles of impeachment on the House floor. 7/7 — Chrissy Houlahan (@RepHoulahan) September 24, 2019

“Pelosi, according to multiple senior House Democrats and congressional aides, has asked colleagues whether they believe that Trump’s own admission that he pressured a Ukrainian leader to investigate a political foe is a tipping point,” said The Post. “She was making calls as late as Monday night to gauge support in the caucus, and many leadership aides who once thought Trump’s impeachment was unlikely now say they think it’s almost inevitable.”

Former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Julián Castro, who has a close relationship with Pelosi, said on MSNBC that Pelosi has “laid down the gauntlet.”

“Wait a second, so you think that’s it?” MSNBC’s Chris Hayes asked. “That’s essentially the straw that breaks the camel’s back, which is if they don’t provide the whistle-blower complaint, it’s not a subpoena or fight in the courts, the compelling requires it moving forward formally with impeachment?”

“Right,” Castro replied.

Read the full reports at The Washington Post.