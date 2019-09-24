Pelosi to announce ‘formal impeachment inquiry’ of Trump: Report
‘Weeks Not Months’
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is expected to announce a “formal impeachment inquiry” into President Donald Trump “this afternoon,” according to NBC and MSNBC news analyst Howard Fineman.
Fineman cites a very “solid” House leadership source, and adds that the Speaker will also “imply that she herself favors impeachment:
Very solid #Dem House leadership source just confirmed to me that @SpeakerPelosi will announce a formal impeachment inquiry this afternoon and imply that she herself favors impeachment of @realDonaldTrump.
— Howard Fineman (@howardfineman) September 24, 2019
“Later today,” Speaker Pelosi hours ago told NBC News, “I will make an announcement after I meet with my chairmen, my leadership and my caucus.”
That meeting is slated for 4 PM.
Fineman’s reporting echoes that of journalist David Shuster, who reports that Pelosi “will green light a ‘narrow’ impeachment inquiry” to obtain a vote on impeachment “in weeks not months.”
More: House democrats expect @speakerPelosi will green light a “narrow” impeachment inquiry + special committee hearing focused on #TrumpUkraine. The goal, says one lawmaker, is to keep this simple, with a committee vote (and subsequent house floor vote) in ‘Weeks Not Months’.
— David Shuster (@DavidShuster) September 24, 2019
Currently 163 House Democrats support impeaching President Trump.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
