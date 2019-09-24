Quantcast
Connect with us

Pelosi to announce ‘formal impeachment inquiry’ of Trump: Report

Published

2 mins ago

on

‘Weeks Not Months’

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is expected to announce a “formal impeachment inquiry” into President Donald Trump “this afternoon,” according to NBC and MSNBC news analyst Howard Fineman.

Fineman cites a very “solid” House leadership source, and adds that the Speaker will also “imply that she herself favors impeachment:

ADVERTISEMENT

“Later today,” Speaker Pelosi hours ago told NBC News, “I will make an announcement after I meet with my chairmen, my leadership and my caucus.”

That meeting is slated for 4 PM.

Fineman’s reporting echoes that of journalist David Shuster, who reports that Pelosi “will green light a ‘narrow’ impeachment inquiry” to obtain a vote on impeachment “in weeks not months.”

Currently 163 House Democrats support impeaching President Trump.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related: ‘Almost Inevitable’: Pelosi and House Democrats Moving Toward Impeachment – Here’s What’s Changed

 

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Families of Aurora shooting victims demand Warner Bros. fight for gun reform ahead of Joker release

Published

1 min ago

on

September 24, 2019

By

In 2012, James Holmes walked into a movie theater in Aurora, Colorado, showing The Dark Knight Rises and unloaded a hail of bullets, killing 12 people.

With the film's sequel, The Joker, slated for release soon survivors and family members of the victims are urging Warner Brothers to take release the film in a socially responsible manner, reports the Hollywood Reporter. They're not calling for a boycott. Rather, they want the company to donate to anti-gun advocacy groups and victims' funds.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Philosopher and Holocaust expert who literally wrote the book on evil: Trump fits the profile

Published

13 mins ago

on

September 24, 2019

By

To a large degree, the American news media has normalized Donald Trump and his fascist authoritarian assault on the country’s democracy and civil society by refusing to speak plainly and clearly about who Trump really is and the dangerous values he and his movement represent.

In a recent essay for the Guardian, Australian journalist Lenore Taylor observed that after watching a full Trump press conference, she understood "how much the reporting of Trump necessarily edits and parses his words, to force it into sequential paragraphs or impose meaning where it is difficult to detect":

Continue Reading
 

Facebook

Trump’s new national security adviser attended ‘routinely racist’ apartheid-era South African university

Published

24 mins ago

on

September 24, 2019

By

Last week, President Trump selected his fourth national security adviser in the wake of John Bolton's recent ouster from the position. Taking over the role is Robert O'Brien, who will be tasked with handling everything from immigration policy to negotiations with North Korea. But as The Guardian reported this Tuesday, questions are already being raised about his background.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image