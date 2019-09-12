Quantcast
Pence and Pompeo to headline event at Trump’s DC hotel that will funnel more money into his pockets

Published

9 mins ago

on

Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are both scheduled this week to headline an event at President Donald Trump’s hotel in Washington, D.C. that stands to make money for the president’s personal business.

The Washington Post reports that both of the top Trump administration officials will be speaking at a Concerned Women for America to be held at Trump’s D.C. hotel.

The Trump Organization refused to give the Post details about how much money the events will bring in for the hotel, but the paper notes that “similar events in the hotel’s ballrooms have cost in the tens of thousands of dollars.” Additionally, the Post has found that tickets for the event were being sold starting at $99 a piece.

Toni DeLancey, the chief of staff for Concerned Women for America, defended her organization’s decision to hold its event at the president’s hotel, and she praised it for having “outstanding service” and “the best accommodations Washington, D.C. has to offer.”

The speech at the Trump hotel comes as accusations about the president using his office to enrich his personal businesses continue to pile up. Among other things, Trump has come under heavy criticism for publicly lobbying to have his golf resort in Doral, Florida be the sight of next year’s G7 summit.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Mom sentenced to 12 years for selling $31 worth of pot jailed again for unpaid court fees

Published

48 mins ago

on

September 12, 2019

By

An Oklahoma woman who received a 12-year prison sentence for selling $31 worth of marijuana to a police informant was jailed again this week over unpaid court fees.

The Washington Post reports that 34-year-old mother of six Patricia Spottedcrow was arrested for selling marijuana to an undercover informant back in 2010 when she was living with her mother in the small town of Kingfisher, Oklahoma.

Despite the fact that selling the marijuana was her first offense, she received a surprisingly harsh sentence of 12 years in jail. Local reporting from the Tulsa World newspaper drew attention to her case and sparked outrage that led to her being released from jail early.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Gay couple sues Trump administration for denying birthright citizenship to their daughter

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 12, 2019

By

On Thursday, The Daily Beast reported that a gay couple is suing the Trump administration for denying birthright citizenship to their daughter.

Adiel and Roee Kiviti, two men living in Los Angeles, had their daughter Kessem’s citizenship status first flagged last spring. She was born to a surrogate in Canada — and although she has two American dads and therefore should be considered a U.S. citizen under the Fourteenth Amendment, passport officials have claimed — in accordance with the Trump administration's State Department policy — that she was born "out of wedlock" and therefore her parents' marriage isn't valid for the purposes of determining her citizenship.

Continue Reading
 
 
