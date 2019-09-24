Pence biographer reveals vice president’s obsession with wealth: ‘Need and awe of money’

Tom LoBianco, who has written a biography of Vice President Mike Pence called “Piety and Power,” appeared on CNN Tuesday to discuss what’s really motivating the man who is second in line to the presidency.

During an interview, CNN’s John Berman said that he was really struck by how LoBianco’s book describes Pence and his wife Karen as being in “need of and awe of money.”

ADVERTISEMENT

LoBianco then illustrated this point with an anecdote about Pence using the Trump inauguration committee’s funds to pay for his living expenses after the 2016 presidential election.

“Karen Pence says, immediately after the election, tells Mike, she says, ‘What are we going to do? We’re out of money. We need money,” LoBianco explains. “He kind of pulls her, grabs her, walks her out of the room, and a few weeks later their chief political aide goes to the inaugural aide and says, ‘Hey, we need some money for the Pences.”

LoBianco then reveals that inaugural committee staffers were “not sure how to take” this request, although they eventually did fulfill it to the tune of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“What I do know is that when you check the tax forms, the 990s, for the inaugural committee and the VP’s residence fund, you see a charitable donation from the inaugural committee to the VP’s residence fund for $750,000,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the video below.