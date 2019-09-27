Quantcast
'Plainly demented': Internet responds as Trump unleashes crazed tweetstorm and calls on Schiff to resign

7 mins ago

The tide seems to have turned. Social media users appear to have shifted from being outraged and angered with President Donald Trump to being concerned and disgusted with him now that the House of Representatives appears to be headed for a certain and successful vote to impeach him.

Friday morning President Trump unleashed a series of tweets that were even more disturbing than usual, for several reasons.

At 7:02 AM, Trump penned a tweet attacking House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, once again calling him “Liddle’ Adam Schiff.” Trump went berserk, screaming that CNN “purposely took the hyphen out and said I spelled the word little wrong.”

It is an apostrophe, not a hyphen, but the entire tweet is, as one journalist wrote, “plainly demented.”

Trump then went after a New York Times journalist, while insisting beyond credulity that his call with the president of Ukraine was “very legal and very good.” Based on the “transcript,” or call synopsis Trump’s White House released, he clearly engaged in attempted extortion and possible campaign finance fraud, which are not “very legal and very good.”

Trump then turned his anger back to Chairman Schiff. The President falsely claimed during his opening remarks “Rep. Adam Schiff fraudulently read to Congress, with millions of people watching, a version of my conversation with the President of Ukraine that doesn’t exist.”

Schiff was clearly not reading the “transcript” word for word. He clearly was reciting a parody of that call, to shgw the American people that what Trump was engaged in was Mafia like behavior.

In fact, before the hearing Schiff held a press conference saying “what those notes reflect is a classic Mafia-like shakedown of a foreign leader.”

“Like any Mafia boss,” Schiff continued, “the president didn’t need to say, ‘that’s a nice country you have, it would be a shame if something happened to it,’ because that was clear from the conversation.”

Trump went berserk, and concluded his tweets saying, “I am calling for him to immediately resign from Congress based on this fraud!”

Here’s how some on social media are responding:

Even the dictionary got involved:

ADVERTISEMENT

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
