‘Please give me the audacity of a mediocre white man’: Editor unleashes on Justice Brett Kavanaugh
Managing Editor Tiffany Cross, who co-founded The Beat DC, unleashed on the most recent Supreme Court Justice to be outed for sexual misconduct.
Max Stier, a classmate of Justice Brett Kavanaugh came out with another story of the justice forcing his naked penis into the hand of a woman. The FBI was supposed to do a full investigation into Kavanaugh, and Stier gave them the information. Somehow, however, the investigation either wasn’t completed, wasn’t revealed or was ignored, because none of the information revealed was released.
Cross said that there are some who normally would have said, “man if only we knew about these allegations during the confirmation hearing.” The problem, of course, is that it was known, Cross explained. It was simply ignored by Republicans in the majority. Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) is an excellent example of a pro-choice, pro-woman senator who claimed she trusted Kavanaugh. She’s suffered the consequences from her home-state in wake of the vote. In the past four years, she has dropped from being the most favored senator in the country to among the least.
Cross recalled Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) asking Kavanaugh about any discussions he’d had about President Donald Trump’s legal cases and his confusion and lack of an ability to respond.
“I know a liar when I see one,” she said. “You know, somebody please give me the audacity of a mediocre white man.”
Watch the clip below:
#AMJoy #WokeAF @TiffanyDCross recalls #Kavanaugh lied to #KamalaHarris defining #WhitePrivilege w/his belligerent & indignant behavior during his hearing. She keeps it 💯:"Please give me the audacity of a mediocre white man"🤬#KavanaughLied#KavanaughResign #KamalaForThePeople pic.twitter.com/kzdKe0vuiY
— Prince de Versailles (@VersaillesPrinc) September 15, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
Benjamin Netanyahu ditches campaign rally after new data shows him losing — now he’s turning to Trump
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in the fight for his political career after failing to form a coalition government in his previous reelection.
An MSNBC report revealed that Netanyahu was a no-show at a campaign rally after his team got a new poll that showed him losing on Tuesday.
Five months ago, the election was inconclusive, so Netanyahu declared himself the victor. The law dictates he must choose his coalition government by May, which automatically resets and requires another election. Ironically, it's one of the ways that Netanyahu was able to rise to power in his first election.
GOP lawmakers working behind the scenes with Democrats to curb Trump’s tariff madness
According to a report from Wall Street Journal, Republican lawmakers are working behind the scenes to rein in Donald Trump's penchant for declaring tariffs willy-nilly depending on how he feels about other countries and their leaders at any given time.
As the president trade war rages on -- impacting manufacturers, farmers and consumers alike -- Republicans looking at the 2020 election are desperate to turn around a U.S. economy that looks headed for a recession.
Beto O’Rourke doubles down on gun buybacks
Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, a Texas Democrat who is running for president in 2020, told NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday that he believes assault weapons are "instruments of terror" and the government should implement a mandatory buyback policy.
I was asked about @SenToomey saying mandatory buybacks are "awful."
I said the priorities in D.C. are screwed up.
What's awful is a 17 month-old baby shot in the face with an AR-15 in Odessa. What's awful is 22 people killed in a Walmart buying school supplies in El Paso. pic.twitter.com/JAN1xfrQYS