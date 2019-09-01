Quantcast
Connect with us

Police never responded when neighbor of Odessa, Texas shooter called to report him last month

Published

14 mins ago

on

The Odessa, Texas mass shooter was accused of threatening his neighbor last month with a rifle.

According to a CNN report, Veronica Alonzo said that the 36-year-old gunman, who killed seven people and injured 22, would frequently shoot out of a structure on top of his house.

ADVERTISEMENT

She explained that he would often shoot at animals in his yard and retrieve them after they were dead.

Last month, however, she was forced to call the police, out of fear. She said that because the location doesn’t show up on GPS, police never responded.

According to Alonzo, the shooter’s home didn’t have any running water or electricity, and he could be seen over the winter sitting inside his Toyota Camry with the heat on to keep warm.

This isn’t the first time a mass shooting has exhibited dangerous behavior that police ignored. The shooter in Parkland, Florida, showed signs of violence and frequently shot his weapon in his backyard. Neighbors were similarly concerned and complained to police int hat case as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the ongoing coverage of the latest mass shooting at CNN.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Police never responded when neighbor of Odessa, Texas shooter called to report him last month

Published

13 mins ago

on

September 1, 2019

By

The Odessa, Texas mass shooter was accused of threatening his neighbor last month with a rifle.

According to a CNN report, Veronica Alonzo said that the 36-year-old gunman, who killed seven people and injured 22, would frequently shoot out of a structure on top of his house.

She explained that he would often shoot at animals in his yard and retrieve them after they were dead.

Last month, however, she was forced to call the police, out of fear. She said that because the location doesn't show up on GPS, police never responded.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

How corporate-friendly bankruptcy laws keep protesting miners from being paid: ‘That train leaves, we ain’t got nothing’

Published

3 hours ago

on

September 1, 2019

By

Bankruptcy laws in the United States have grown so corporate-friendly that if a company goes belly-up, employees are going to be the real losers. Such is the case in Kentucky, where coal miners are preventing a train of coal from moving by holding a sit-in on the railroad tracks.

A Washington Post interview with the Blackjewel miners revealed the heartbreaking realities of families who had their salaries taken from their account and haven't been paid for their work. Blackjewel filed for bankruptcy as the coal industry is slowly falling to cheaper options in the free markets.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Here’s how much you’re paying for Trump’s trade war

Published

4 hours ago

on

September 1, 2019

By

President Donald Trump has claimed multiple times that Americans aren't the ones footing the bill for his trade war; it's China. It's unclear where exactly they came up with that conclusion, but it's a false one.

The 15 percent U.S. taxes apply to approximately $112 billion of Chinese imports, ABC News explained in a Sunday report. "All told, more than two-thirds of the consumer goods the United States imports from China now face higher taxes. The administration had largely avoided hitting consumer items in its earlier rounds of tariff increases."

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image