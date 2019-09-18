Quantcast
PolitiFact corrects conservatives: The NYT Kavanaugh story has not been debunked

Published

16 mins ago

on

The new report from The New York Times on the allegations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh contained some stunning new revelations — including that several people tried to contact the FBI to corroborate Deborah Ramirez’s assault allegation but were ignored, and that prominent attorney Max Stier alleges he saw Kavanaugh take part in a third assault.

But conservative news sites are now running with the idea that the Times article has been discredited and that the paper has retracted its claims. PJ Media, a prominent right-wing site, ran the headline “New York Times Now Admits New Kavanaugh Accusation Is Fake News.”

On Wednesday, PolitiFact dropped the hammer on this narrative. There may have been some editorial missteps in how the Times rolled out the story, and there was a key fact omitted from Stier’s allegation — but nothing reported in the story was factually inaccurate.

At issue specifically is one line that was meant to appear in the paragraph detailing Stier’s story that was mistakenly deleted and later added back in — and which contextualizes the charge: “the female student declined to be interviewed and friends say she does not recall the episode.” This doesn’t necessarily mean it didn’t happen — it was decades ago and she was intoxicated at the time — but the fact the alleged victim cannot corroborate the story herself is clearly something that should be noted.

Mistake though it may have been, PolitiFact noted, this is not the same thing as saying the entire story is “fake news.”

“As the above text shows, the Times’ explanation may call Stier’s allegation into question. But nowhere does the Times admit it peddled ‘fake news,’ which gives the impression of having misled its readers,” wrote PolitiFact. “For their part, Times’ reporters [Kate] Kelly and [Robin] Pogrebin appeared on MSNBC and said the additional details were included in their original draft but were omitted as a result of an editing error. ‘There was zero intent to mislead anybody about the details of the incident,’ Kelly said.”

“The Times also did not retract the article or the specific allegation against Kavanaugh, as PJ Media said,” continued PolitiFact. “A retraction would include removing the allegation entirely because it cannot be corroborated. The source of this allegation is Max Stier, a classmate of Kavanaugh’s.”

“The Times has not retracted its reporting on the allegation or admitted it was incorrect,” concluded PolitiFact. “Sites claiming so have gone too far.”

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Chuck Coughlin, who once served as a top aide to two different Republican governors in Arizona, is warning that President Donald Trump is putting his state in play for the 2020 presidential election.

In an interview with Politico, Coughlin said his party has expressed real anxiety about the state turning blue next year.

"Republicans are very concerned,” he said. "The ground is shifting."

At the moment, just 45 percent of Arizona voters have a favorable view of Trump, while 53 percent have an unfavorable view. Additionally, the victory of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) in last year's midterm elections showed that Democrats can be competitive in statewide races in a place that became famous for electing iconic conservative senators such as John McCain and Barry Goldwater.

PolitiFact corrects conservatives: The NYT Kavanaugh story has not been debunked

The new report from The New York Times on the allegations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh contained some stunning new revelations — including that several people tried to contact the FBI to corroborate Deborah Ramirez's assault allegation but were ignored, and that prominent attorney Max Stier alleges he saw Kavanaugh take part in a third assault.

But conservative news sites are now running with the idea that the Times article has been discredited and that the paper has retracted its claims. PJ Media, a prominent right-wing site, ran the headline "New York Times Now Admits New Kavanaugh Accusation Is Fake News."

Republican strategist Stuart Stevens on Wednesday warned the GOP that Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) might not be a pushover candidate against President Donald Trump in 2020.

Writing on Twitter, Stevens admitted that he had "no idea" if Warren would beat Trump next year, but he did say that "Trump and supporters are destroying [the] credibility of any center-right argument" thanks to Trump's "corrupt and unstable" governance.

When one of Stevens' followers said that Warren would not be able to fulfill her promises just by taxing the wealthy, he countered that this idea is still more popular than anything Republicans are championing.

