Pro-Trump bots dominated Twitter during Democratic debate flooding users with president’s taunts: report

Published

1 min ago

on

According to Axios, the most shared content on Twitter during the Democratic debates in Houston, Texas on Thursday came from President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign — due mainly to promotion and retweeting by bot accounts.

The most-shared tweet was an eight-second video clip of an aircraft banner reading “Socialism will kill Houston’s economy! VOTE TRUMP 2020” promoted by @TeamTrump, the campaign’s official account.

The second-most shared tweet came from @TrumpWarRoom, which read, “In the #DemDebate, Cory Booker falsely claims the president has not condemned white supremacists. Here’s just a few of the times he did exactly that.” (The tweet conveniently leaves out numerous occasions where Trump went out of his way not to condemn white supremacy, like when he pretended he didn’t know who David Duke was and said neo-Nazis in Charlottesville were “very fine people.”)


