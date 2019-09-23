Quantcast
Connect with us

Pulitzer Prize-winner reveals why the White House thinks Trump’s Ukraine scandal ‘can be spun as positive’

Published

1 min ago

on

Despite the growing movement for impeachment, advisors to President Donald Trump believe the bombshell reports about soliciting foreign election interference from Ukraine can be “spun as a positive” for the president’s 2020 re-election campaign.

Ashley Parker, a White House reporter for The Washington Post, was interviewed about the thinking of Trump’s advisors by MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is a White House, a Trump White House, that is used to being under siege. There was of course the two-and-a-half-year saga with the Mueller investigation culminating in the Mueller report, Mueller’s testimony recently. There have been a million other controversies, flare-ups, moments when the White House was forced to defend a comment from the president, allegation against the president, these sorts of things,” Kornacki noted.

“How is the White House regarding the developments in the last 24-hours, specifically relating to Democrats in impeachment?” he asked. “Do they view this as par for the course or do they view this as something different?”

“So the impeachment development is quite new … generally speaking, and this is not everyone in the White House and in the president’s orbit, there are some people who are concerned, but there is a sense that this is potentially -— can be spun as positive for the president if he can take this issue,” Parker replied. “And this is his skill set and it involves his trademark shamelessness, but take this issue and make it less about him, less about what he did or did not do or say, and use that media spotlight to focus on Biden and his son in Ukraine.”

“And, again, you said in the intro of the show there is no evidence there was any wrongdoing there, but that has not stopped Trump and his allies — we saw this in the last 24 hours — trying to say Biden and his son did something untoward and something corrupt that needs to be investigated,” she continued. “From the president’s point of view, and you saw this in his public comments today up in New York, he is sort of loving this moment.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“That said, there is some concern, you know, of course, there was the concern that this could lead to impeachment. That’s what we’re seeing tonight, at least one step closer, we’ll know more after the meeting tomorrow. That is a problem in part because you see how the president reacts it is often quite erratically and making a problem worse for himself when he does feel under threat, when he does feel under assault,” she noted.

“There is also the risk that as they’re trying to shine the spotlight on Biden and his son that this narrative of the president yet again potentially asking a foreign country to intervene, to help in an election, help with a political foe is not a narrative they want to harden in the public consciousness,” Parker added.

Watch:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Pelosi may start ‘Select Panel’ for Trump impeachment after latest Ukraine bombshells: report

Published

58 mins ago

on

September 23, 2019

By

Nancy Pelosi clap

As the movement in Congress to impeach President Donald Trump continues to grow, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is considering starting a select committee to focus the investigations into President Donald Trump.

"As House Democrats find themselves once more navigating the tricky politics of impeachment, a new idea is being floated by several members: creating a select panel of members that would handle those responsibilities," The Daily Beast reported Monday evening. "A senior Democratic aide tells The Daily Beast that the idea of a select panel has 'been raised by some members' as a way to consolidate impeachment proceedings around Donald Trump."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Latest Democrat to back impeachment did so live on MSNBC: ‘We have no choice’

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 23, 2019

By

Yet another Democrat is backing impeachment following the latest revelations that Donald Trump allegedly solicited foreign election interference from Ukraine in return for military aid.

The movement for impeachment grew significantly on Monday.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump cut off military aid a week before calling the Ukrainian president about Biden: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 23, 2019

By

donald trump on the phone

The apparent quid pro quo Trump was offering Ukraine for election interference was flushed out further on Monday evening in a bombshell report by The Washington Post.

"President Trump told his acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, to hold back almost $400 million in military aid for Ukraine at least a week before a phone call in which Trump is said to have pressured the Ukrainian president to investigate the son of former vice president Joe Biden, according to three senior administration officials," the newspaper reported.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Investigate and Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image