Pulitzer Prize-winner reveals why the White House thinks Trump’s Ukraine scandal ‘can be spun as positive’

Despite the growing movement for impeachment, advisors to President Donald Trump believe the bombshell reports about soliciting foreign election interference from Ukraine can be “spun as a positive” for the president’s 2020 re-election campaign.

Ashley Parker, a White House reporter for The Washington Post, was interviewed about the thinking of Trump’s advisors by MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki on Monday.

“This is a White House, a Trump White House, that is used to being under siege. There was of course the two-and-a-half-year saga with the Mueller investigation culminating in the Mueller report, Mueller’s testimony recently. There have been a million other controversies, flare-ups, moments when the White House was forced to defend a comment from the president, allegation against the president, these sorts of things,” Kornacki noted.

“How is the White House regarding the developments in the last 24-hours, specifically relating to Democrats in impeachment?” he asked. “Do they view this as par for the course or do they view this as something different?”

“So the impeachment development is quite new … generally speaking, and this is not everyone in the White House and in the president’s orbit, there are some people who are concerned, but there is a sense that this is potentially -— can be spun as positive for the president if he can take this issue,” Parker replied. “And this is his skill set and it involves his trademark shamelessness, but take this issue and make it less about him, less about what he did or did not do or say, and use that media spotlight to focus on Biden and his son in Ukraine.”

“And, again, you said in the intro of the show there is no evidence there was any wrongdoing there, but that has not stopped Trump and his allies — we saw this in the last 24 hours — trying to say Biden and his son did something untoward and something corrupt that needs to be investigated,” she continued. “From the president’s point of view, and you saw this in his public comments today up in New York, he is sort of loving this moment.”

“That said, there is some concern, you know, of course, there was the concern that this could lead to impeachment. That’s what we’re seeing tonight, at least one step closer, we’ll know more after the meeting tomorrow. That is a problem in part because you see how the president reacts it is often quite erratically and making a problem worse for himself when he does feel under threat, when he does feel under assault,” she noted.

“There is also the risk that as they’re trying to shine the spotlight on Biden and his son that this narrative of the president yet again potentially asking a foreign country to intervene, to help in an election, help with a political foe is not a narrative they want to harden in the public consciousness,” Parker added.

Watch: