‘Quiet!’ Trump snaps at reporters as he rants about his ‘perfect phone call’ to Ukraine
President Donald Trump on Monday snapped at reporters after he was asked about his alleged attempts to have Ukraine’s president fabricate dirt on Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.
As Trump arrived at the U.N., he was asked how seriously he took the impeachment threat.
“Not at all seriously,” the president said dismissively. “I had a perfect phone call with the president of Ukraine. Everybody knows it. It’s just a Democrat witch hunt. Here we go again. They failed with Russia, they failed with recession and everything, and now they’re bringing this up.”
According to Trump, “the one who’s got the problem is Biden.”
“Quiet!” the president demanded after one reporter asked about the whistleblower who outed his conversation with Ukraine’s president.
Watch the video below from MSNBC.
Lawmaker flips on impeachment over Trump’s Ukraine scandal: ‘I don’t think we have much of a choice’
Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX) said on Monday that lawmakers don't "have much of a choice" but to impeach President Donald Trump, who allegedly asked Ukraine's president to fabricate dirt on Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.
"You have also been clear, sir, at least up until now that you are not supportive of impeachment against the president," CNN host Poppy Harlow told Gonzalez. "You said just in June the best way to impeach Trump is to defeat him in 2020."
"But if The Wall Street Journal reporting bears out -- and we have no reason to believe it won’t -- that the president eight times demanded this investigation by Ukraine and if there was any quid pro quo for U.S. aid to Ukraine, do you then support impeachment of the president?" the CNN host asked.
