‘Ranting toddler’ Doug Collins gets clobbered online after he turns Lewandowski hearing into a ‘clown show’

Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA), the ranking Republican member on the House Judiciary Committee, was brutally mocked on Tuesday after he unleashed a bizarre rant during the testimony of former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski.

Collins began his testimony by blasting Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) for hauling Lewandowski before the committee.

“Here we go again,” Collins complained in an animated opening statement. “We had Mr. Mueller here, and long day, and it did not go well for what you have proclaimed for over one year and nine months, and what you claim is impeachment criteria. And now, the members have said that the president should be impeached, and so why are we investigating?”

“So what we are going to do so drag this committee through the oversight hearings and talk about things that have been talked ad nauseam and ad nauseam and put up the filters and say what it is and is not, and then we will try to imply that this president shouldn’t be president,” the congressman ranted.

#DougCollins sounds like a southern revival preacher not a member of Congress. He should go back to GA and back to peddling religion. — Cathy Mendola (@pinkbirdgirl) September 17, 2019

Did Rep Doug Collins have a stroke during the first sentence of his opening statement? “….akababoboo.” — (((Sandra Barron))) (@curts1girl) September 17, 2019

Doug Collins. I reside in your district. You will never get my vote. You are trying to obstruct an investigation and you’re performance is so obviously insincere. You are a disgrace. — Speediejohn (@Speediejohn) September 17, 2019

Rep. Doug Collins is a racing fecking lunatic!! The gallery are staring at him like he list his fecking mind. Ask a fucking question DOUG COLLINS — Naughty Nana DUZ (@NanaDuz) September 17, 2019

Here we go again. The impeachment hearings have begun. Right now Doug Collins is talking nonsense, and on behalf of the logical citizens of Georgia, my apologies for Collins. He *does not* speak for all Georgians! — J. Walker Sanderson (@JwSanderson2019) September 17, 2019

Doug Collins sure preaches a weak argument. He obviously does not understand that history is recording his stand for all time. He and the rest of his GOP comrades will be the cockroaches under Trump’s heel just like Hitler’s henchmen are remembered today. The GOP is dead. — American Patriot #VetsResistSquadron (@MyDogNose) September 17, 2019

Doug Collins is like a worn out record. What a piece of crap. Remember when this is all over history will remember you for what you are. — Rick Prewitt (@rick_prewitt) September 17, 2019

What language is Doug Collins speaking? — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) September 17, 2019

Can I just say what an absolute idiot Doug Collins comes off as whenever he speaks? Seriously…people like him, Jordan, Gohmert, and so many others, have turned the House Republicans into a traveling sideshow. I’m embarrassed for them, and for anyone they represent. #Lewandowski — Dawn (@Alba_Dawn) September 17, 2019

The American people see a lot of shit and when the current administration is out and people are having to atone for their covering up trump crimes, you’ll be there babe. @RepDougCollins — Ergo Sum (@Graveflower7) September 17, 2019

