Rattled Lindsey Graham hits fainting couch on CBS News: ‘Salem witch trials have more due process than this’
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) appeared rattled on Sunday over the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
In an interview on CBS News, Graham insisted he had “zero problems” with Trump’s phone call asking Ukraine’s president to fabricate an investigation into Joe Biden and his son.
“I just told you I have zero problems with this phone call,” he told host Margaret Brennan. “There is no quid pro quo here but I have a problem against Nancy Pelosi, if you believe that Donald Trump did something to hurt this country, you owe it to vote not talk about impeaching the president.”
According to Graham, Democrats are “hiding behind” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and are “afraid” to vote on impeachment.
Graham appeared shaken over a whistleblower report which exposed Trump’s Ukraine call.
“Every American deserves to confront their accuser so this is a sham, as far as I am concerned!” he charged. “I want to know who told the whistleblower about the phone call.”
“The complaint sounds like a legal document,” Graham insisted. “Who helped this guy write it or this girl write it. We are not going to try the president of the United States based on hearsay. Every American has the right to confront their accuser.”
He added: “Who are these people and what are they up to? You know, Mueller wasn’t a witch hunt but this is. Salem witch trials have more due process than this! How do you know she’s a witch? Somebody told me she’s a witch. How do you know she’s a witch? I read articles thinking she might be a witch.”
Robert DeNiro repeatedly drops F-bomb on CNN to fire back at Fox News criticism
Actor Robert DeNiro went the offensive against Fox News on Sunday by dropping the F-bomb on CNN.
While appearing on CNN's Reliable Sources, host Brian Stelter asked the actor about criticism he gets from Fox News for speaking out against President Donald Trump.
"This guy should not be president period," DeNiro insisted.
"And when you say that, folks on Fox come after you," Stelter noted.
"Fuck 'em," DeNiro uttered. "Fuck 'em."
"You know, this is cable..." Stelter pointed out.
"Sorry!" DeNiro said.
"It's not an FCC violation," Stelter continued. "But it is still a Sunday morning."
Here is your user’s guide to the impeachment of President Donald J. Trump
This is why I'm glad I'm not Nancy Pelosi. Well, one of many reasons. Now that we're done castigating her for all the condescension, normalization and foot-dragging of the last three years, and have moved on to declare her the Avenging Queen of the Republic, maybe we can acknowledge that the truth is more mundane: She's a political leader, trying to navigate an ambiguous task she didn't particularly want.
This article first appeared in Salon.
CNN panel goes off the rails after conservative calls Trump defender ‘pathetic’ for excusing criminality
The panel segment of Jake Tapper's "State of the Union," turned into a shouting match as Donald Trump defender David Urban and never-Trumper conservative Bill Kristol started shouting at each other over the president's corruption.
With Urban attempting to dismiss pending impeachment proceedings as a political ploy, Kristol fired right back, speaking over the host who sat back and watched.
After Urban frantically attacked Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) for reading a parody of the highly redacted transcript of Trump's conversation with the president of Ukraine, Kristol said he was making too big of a deal about it in order to deflect from the president's criminality."This is pathetic," Kristol began only to have Urban yell over him and what followed was a quick-paced back and forth.