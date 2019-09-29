Rattled Lindsey Graham hits fainting couch on CBS News: ‘Salem witch trials have more due process than this’

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) appeared rattled on Sunday over the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

In an interview on CBS News, Graham insisted he had “zero problems” with Trump’s phone call asking Ukraine’s president to fabricate an investigation into Joe Biden and his son.

“I just told you I have zero problems with this phone call,” he told host Margaret Brennan. “There is no quid pro quo here but I have a problem against Nancy Pelosi, if you believe that Donald Trump did something to hurt this country, you owe it to vote not talk about impeaching the president.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Graham, Democrats are “hiding behind” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and are “afraid” to vote on impeachment.

Graham appeared shaken over a whistleblower report which exposed Trump’s Ukraine call.

“Every American deserves to confront their accuser so this is a sham, as far as I am concerned!” he charged. “I want to know who told the whistleblower about the phone call.”

“The complaint sounds like a legal document,” Graham insisted. “Who helped this guy write it or this girl write it. We are not going to try the president of the United States based on hearsay. Every American has the right to confront their accuser.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He added: “Who are these people and what are they up to? You know, Mueller wasn’t a witch hunt but this is. Salem witch trials have more due process than this! How do you know she’s a witch? Somebody told me she’s a witch. How do you know she’s a witch? I read articles thinking she might be a witch.”

Watch the video clip below.