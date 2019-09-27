READ IT: FBI releases file on Trump political mentor Roy Cohn

On Friday, as the battle between President Donald Trump and the intelligence community continued to escalate as Trump sought to discredit the whistleblower who accused him of trying to extort Ukraine, the FBI released its file on Roy Cohn.

Cohn is most famous for being Senator Joseph McCarthy’s chief counsel during the Army–McCarthy hearings. But he also served as a lawyer for the Trump family, representing them when they were sued for discriminating against black rental applicants. He was also a mentor to Donald Trump, Esquire reports.

The documents appear to show that Cohn was suspected of engaging in unsavory conduct like bribery.

The legendary Robert Morgenthau, United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, also conducted an investigation into wrongdoing by Cohn. The fixer also had mob ties. The FBI tried to bug Cohn’s office “to intercept the conversations of Genovese boss Anthony Salerno with I.B.O.T. contact Maishe Rockman.”

Read the file here.