READ IT: Whistleblower’s complaint on Trump Ukraine call released
By Brad Reed
The declassified intelligence community whistleblower complaint against President Donald Trump has officially been released — read it for yourself below.
Whistleblower Complaint by RawStory on Scribd
Trump aides already regret releasing damning Ukraine call readout: report
Published2 mins ago
onSeptember 26, 2019
ByBrad Reed
Aides to President Donald Trump who pushed him to release the damning readout of a phone call he had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are already feeling buyer's remorse.
Just one day after the release of the readout, sources tell Axios that Trump aides sincerely believed that releasing it would put an end to the scandal that has engulfed the White House for the past two weeks.
Even though the president explicitly asked his Ukrainian counterpart to launch an investigation of potential 2020 rival Joe Biden, aides apparently believed that Trump would be exonerated because he didn't specifically threaten to hold up aid to the country unless they did his bidding.
Fox News reported Biden leading Trump by 10 points in poll — the same day of the Ukraine call
Published22 mins ago
onSeptember 26, 2019
President Donald Trump's phone call with Ukraine's president came the same day Fox News reported Joe Biden ahead by 10 points in a head-to-head matchup.
The president complained bitterly about the report the next morning on Twitter, but the conservative network reported the results of its own poll on July 25 -- which has been revealed as the day Trump alarmed his national security staff by asking Ukraine to investigate Biden for alleged corruption.
"@FoxNews is at it again," Trump griped on July 26. "So different from what they used to be during the 2016 Primaries, & before - Proud Warriors! Now new Fox Polls, which have always been terrible to me (they had me losing BIG to Crooked Hillary), have me down to Sleepy Joe."
Here are seven of the most alarming claims in the whistleblower complaint against Trump
Published2 hours ago
onSeptember 26, 2019
White House officials were immediately spooked by President Donald Trump's phone call to Ukraine's president, and their concerns prompted a whistleblower complaint from an intelligence official.
The complaint, which was released Thursday morning, details Trump's efforts to pressure Volodymyr Zelensky and the Ukrainian government to investigate Joe Biden and U.S.-based cybersecurity firm Crowdstrike, which first revealed Russian hacks of the Democratic National Committee.