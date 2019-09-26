Quantcast
READ IT: Whistleblower’s complaint on Trump Ukraine call released

Published

3 hours ago

on

The declassified intelligence community whistleblower complaint against President Donald Trump has officially been released — read it for yourself below.

Whistleblower Complaint by RawStory on Scribd



