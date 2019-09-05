‘Read your own fake map’: Internet unleashes on Trump taking Alabama hurricane tweet into Day 5

President Donald Trump took his mistake about Hurricane Dorian hitting Alabama into its fifth day of absurdity. Thursday afternoon Trump tweeted outdated maps again showing that he was wrong about the storm when he tweeted about Alabama being in the path of the storm on Sept. 1.

The problem that Trump seems to be missing is that he told the press that he was getting hourly briefings on the hurricane. He was then caught golfing over the weekend. When he tweeted Sept. 1 about Alabama being hit by the hurricane he should have known the hurricane was no longer heading that way. If he was actually getting hourly updates, he would have known about the 15 other updates to the storm.

One of Trump’s tweets was from the Alabama National Guard showing the staging ground for hurricane preparations. It was from Aug. 30. The Alabama National Guard posted another tweet the following day updating the situation. It again proves Trump isn’t paying attention, even now.

#HurricaneDorian models are beginning to more consistently show the storm tracking away from Alabama. We stand with our @FLGuard brethren, however. We have troops and equipment ready to head south when you call. #OneGuard #OneMission https://t.co/ZuCweDslqU — AL National Guard (@AlabamaNG) August 31, 2019

“Watching the media go ballistic over a black sharpie mark on a map would be hilarious if it weren’t so sad,” tweeted White House press aid Hogan Gidley Wednesday. “The real news that matters here is a deadly hurricane continues up the coast and tens millions of Americans could be greatly impacted.”

Absolutely right @realDonaldTrump! Watching the media go ballistic over a black sharpie mark on a map would be hilarious if it weren’t so sad. The real news that matters here is a deadly hurricane continues up the coast and tens millions of Americans could be greatly impacted. https://t.co/SceSOeuyO5 — Hogan Gidley (@hogangidley45) September 5, 2019

It’s unclear if Gidley is admitting that Trump was not getting hourly updates or if he is admitting Trump knowingly posted an outdated weather projection that was far from accurate. Either way, it doesn’t bode well for the country.

The internet unleashed with fact-checks and mockery about the president’s desperate attempts to tell people he was paying attention to the hurricane.

https://twitter.com/EdanClay/status/1169707301185310720

Trump scoured Twitter to find any tweets that supported his crackpot prediction the hurricane would hit Alabama. And now he’s spreading needless fear and panic that Hurricane Dorian poses a threat to Alabama, which it currently does not. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) September 5, 2019

Keep on keeping on #dotard pic.twitter.com/Fgaw1EKi77 — press sec's lyin' wonky eye (@pressecwonkyeye) September 5, 2019

Soon, Donald Trump will SWEAR, despite all facts to the contrary, that he is not taking money from military families to pay for his racist, vanity wall. When he does, remember he is the clown who kept trying to falsely argue that Hurricane Dorian was going to hit Alabama. — VoteVets (@votevets) September 5, 2019

House should pass a bill that raises the minimum wage to $15/hour and declares that Trump was right about the hurricane hitting Alabama. See what the senate does. — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) September 5, 2019

A lot of people laughed when Trump said he had the best stamina in the debates but he's about to spend a full week dying on the "Hurricane may have at one point been projected to hit a small sliver of Alabama" hill and honestly, being that stubborn takes a lot of stamina. — jordan (@JordanUhl) September 5, 2019

As the storm is literally battering the Carolinas, Trump is showing forecasts from Wednesday/Thursday of last week to justify tweeting on Sunday of this week that "Alabama will most likely be hit (much) harder than anticipated." https://t.co/WcsFYW7ZLv — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) September 5, 2019

That says Alabama has a 5% chance of getting hit by 39 mph wind. You don't even know how to read your own fake map! — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) September 5, 2019

Either Trump is spending his days being an internet troll or he's really this unhinged. What a time to be alive. https://t.co/Z65Mvx53eX — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) September 5, 2019

Narcisitic Personality Disorder, said what? https://t.co/Jt9o4oxQzh — Jesse Ferguson (@JesseFFerguson) September 5, 2019

.@realDonaldTrump's insistence on being right, regardless of the facts, should terrify you. This isn't funny anymore. https://t.co/eHLYVkV7nw — Proud Navy Veteran 🎖️🌊⚓️ (@naretevduorp) September 5, 2019

oh my god he's still going https://t.co/xZVT6cvjQu — Matt Pearce 🦅 (@mattdpearce) September 5, 2019

Now it's a running gag. https://t.co/DDyKlaBpJD — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) September 5, 2019

No one: Absolutely no one: Donald Trump: https://t.co/x8oAwmV9kJ — Congressman Tim Ryan (@RepTimRyan) September 5, 2019

Can we get a welfare check here? https://t.co/h2o59uobZw — Jennifer Hayden (@Scout_Finch) September 5, 2019

This is dedication. https://t.co/TgKmthUgqC — Emily Ngo (@emilyngo) September 5, 2019

what is wrong with you — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) September 5, 2019

I think his brain broke — John Iadarola (@johniadarola) September 5, 2019

Fact is you doctored a map yesterday with a projection that was long ago. News isn't fake just because it's critical of you. Alternative facts are not real unless supported by evidence. Trump's war isn't with the MSM, it's with the facts. Donald Trump is the fake news you seek — ♻️🇺🇸 Christopher Zullo (@ChrisJZullo) September 5, 2019

Take the L you malignant narcissist. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) September 5, 2019

What's amazing is that if you go to the NOAA page and look up their model from Advisory #21, it doesn't show anything close to this graphic: pic.twitter.com/PAes4GzVs4 — Jules Suzdaltsev (@jules_su) September 5, 2019

You are a sick fuck. — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) September 5, 2019