‘Read your own fake map’: Internet unleashes on Trump taking Alabama hurricane tweet into Day 5

Published

1 hour ago

on

President Donald Trump took his mistake about Hurricane Dorian hitting Alabama into its fifth day of absurdity. Thursday afternoon Trump tweeted outdated maps again showing that he was wrong about the storm when he tweeted about Alabama being in the path of the storm on Sept. 1.

The problem that Trump seems to be missing is that he told the press that he was getting hourly briefings on the hurricane. He was then caught golfing over the weekend. When he tweeted Sept. 1 about Alabama being hit by the hurricane he should have known the hurricane was no longer heading that way. If he was actually getting hourly updates, he would have known about the 15 other updates to the storm.

One of Trump’s tweets was from the Alabama National Guard showing the staging ground for hurricane preparations. It was from Aug. 30. The Alabama National Guard posted another tweet the following day updating the situation. It again proves Trump isn’t paying attention, even now.

“Watching the media go ballistic over a black sharpie mark on a map would be hilarious if it weren’t so sad,” tweeted White House press aid Hogan Gidley Wednesday. “The real news that matters here is a deadly hurricane continues up the coast and tens millions of Americans could be greatly impacted.”

It’s unclear if Gidley is admitting that Trump was not getting hourly updates or if he is admitting Trump knowingly posted an outdated weather projection that was far from accurate. Either way, it doesn’t bode well for the country.

The internet unleashed with fact-checks and mockery about the president’s desperate attempts to tell people he was paying attention to the hurricane.

You can see the tweets below:

https://twitter.com/EdanClay/status/1169707301185310720


