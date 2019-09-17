‘Really, really damaging’: CNN legal analyst breaks down how the Lewandowski hearing was a disaster for Trump
President Donald Trump, by all accounts, loved his former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski’s performance in the House Judiciary Committee testimony on Russia and obstruction of justice — as did many of the grandstanding Republicans at the hearing like ranking member Doug Collins (R-GA).
But as Lawfare Institute general counsel and CNN legal analyst Susan Hennessey stated on “The Situation Room,” the hearing was actually incredibly damning to the president.
“Lewandowski was performing for the president,” said political analyst Gloria Borger. “He was performing for Republicans in the state of New Hampshire. If he decides to run for the Senate. And Republicans did get an opportunity today … to sort of shove it back to the Democrats and say, look, you guys, Barack Obama knew about the Russian meddling, why didn’t you tell us.”
“We see the alternate realities that Democrats and Republicans are living in and playing out at the hearings,” said Hennessey. “That said, I would sound a note of dissent with my esteemed fellow — the job was not to get Corey Lewandowksi to deliver up that perfect sound bite. The job for the Democrats today was to remind the American people that the president of the United States directed an individual to attempt to apply pressure to the attorney general of the United States to limit the Mueller probe. It is potentially an act of obstruction of justice.”
“To have Corey Lewandowksi confirm in open testimony that the White House has directed him not to speak about that, what is the president hiding?” said Hennessey. “That stuff is really, really damaging.”
Watch below:
Congressman blasts ‘tough guy’ Lewandowski for blowing off hearing: He wants to ‘launch his senatorial campaign’
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," House Democratic Caucus chairman Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) laid into President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Corey Lewandowski for his aggressive behavior before the House Judiciary Committee.
"As you know, Democrats want to call other witnesses for this impeachment investigation," said anchor Wolf Blitzer. "Do you worry, though, that Lewandowski set the precedent for not cooperating?"
"Well, Lewandowski portrayed himself as a tough guy," said Jeffries. "He's a likely candidate for a Senate seat in New Hampshire. And he was there probably to try to launch his senatorial campaign, not to take seriously his responsibility as a witness to participate in this hearing on behalf of the effort to find the truth for the American people. But that is okay. Because the American people can judge Lewandowski based on what they've seen from today and in terms of whether he was participating in a cover-up or participating in effort to reveal information to the American people."
Trump challenger unloads on GOP for canceling primaries in his home state: ‘What you see in third-world republics’
Former Rep. Mark Sanford (R-SC) on Tuesday unloaded on the Republican Party for canceling the presidential primary in his home state in a seeming effort to prevent him from challenging President Donald Trump for the nomination.
During an interview with CNN's Kate Bolduan, Sanford accused the South Carolina GOP of acting more like apparatchiks for a dictatorship rather than a political party.
"I think is what you see in third-world republics, closer to what you see in a lot of places around the world where elections and debates are snuffed out based on raw political might," he charged.
CNN’s Toobin rips White House silencing Lewandowski before hearing: ‘Outlandish — and legally unjustifiable’
Addressing former Donald Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski's appearance before a House committee on Tuesday, CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin bashed the White House for telling him to divulge nothing to his questioners.
Speaking with host John Berman, Toobin explained that Lewandowski would be performing for the president during the hearing and lawmakers should expect combative answers when they get any answers at all.
"The White House is claiming privilege for everything beyond the information provided in portions of the [Mueller] report that have already been disclosed to the committee," Berman prompted. "Presumably Lewandowski will be able to answer questions for things that are in writing in the Mueller report, just nothing beyond that."