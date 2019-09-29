Republican House minority leader goes down in epic flames during ’60 Minutes’ interview

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) had an embarrassing moment on “60 Minutes” Sunday, when co-host Scott Pelley read the concerning excerpt from the transcript of the call between President Donald Trump and Ukraine.

McCarthy was asked about Trump’s quote, “I would like you to do us a favor, though.”

“You just added another word,” McCarthy claimed.

“No, it’s in the transcript,” Pelley corrected him.

“He said- ‘I’d like you to do a favor, though’?” McCarthy asked.

“Yes, it’s in the White House transcript,” Pelley explained to McCarthy.

Given McCarthy is the top Republican in the House, it’s unclear why he was unaware of what the transcript actually said. When it came to talking points from the White House, however, McCarthy could cite them verbatim.

“How do you expect the president’s defense to roll out?” asked Pelley.

McCarthy was confused, and asked “the defense of what?”

“Well, there is an impeachment inquiry,” Pelley said.

McCarthy rattled off the talking point that the impeachment would never have happened if Speaker Nancy Pelosi had the Ukraine transcript. In fact, the transcript was more damning than many expected.

Pelley called McCarthy out on parroting the Trump line.

“[These] are the White House talking points emailed to the Congress this week,” Pelley said. “And I am asking you, was it appropriate for the president to ask for investigations of his Democratic rivals with another foreign leader?”

“I’ve never seen one talking point from the White House,” McCarthy replied.

Watch the videos below:

this kevin mccarthy interview on 60 minutes was brutal. here’s the Minority Leader accusing Scott Pelley of inserting the now infamous “though” into the Ukraine call transcript pic.twitter.com/na0A2kRk1m — j.d. durkin (@jiveDurkey) September 30, 2019

“[These] are the White House talking points emailed to the Congress this week.” — great work by @ScottPelley for this masterclass in preparation + persistence as he tries to get McCarthy to identify the Trump defense against impeachment pic.twitter.com/1AV4zmEF11 — j.d. durkin (@jiveDurkey) September 30, 2019