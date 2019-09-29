Republican House minority leader goes down in epic flames during ’60 Minutes’ interview
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) had an embarrassing moment on “60 Minutes” Sunday, when co-host Scott Pelley read the concerning excerpt from the transcript of the call between President Donald Trump and Ukraine.
McCarthy was asked about Trump’s quote, “I would like you to do us a favor, though.”
“You just added another word,” McCarthy claimed.
“No, it’s in the transcript,” Pelley corrected him.
“He said- ‘I’d like you to do a favor, though’?” McCarthy asked.
“Yes, it’s in the White House transcript,” Pelley explained to McCarthy.
Given McCarthy is the top Republican in the House, it’s unclear why he was unaware of what the transcript actually said. When it came to talking points from the White House, however, McCarthy could cite them verbatim.
“How do you expect the president’s defense to roll out?” asked Pelley.
McCarthy was confused, and asked “the defense of what?”
“Well, there is an impeachment inquiry,” Pelley said.
McCarthy rattled off the talking point that the impeachment would never have happened if Speaker Nancy Pelosi had the Ukraine transcript. In fact, the transcript was more damning than many expected.
Pelley called McCarthy out on parroting the Trump line.
“[These] are the White House talking points emailed to the Congress this week,” Pelley said. “And I am asking you, was it appropriate for the president to ask for investigations of his Democratic rivals with another foreign leader?”
“I’ve never seen one talking point from the White House,” McCarthy replied.
Watch the videos below:
this kevin mccarthy interview on 60 minutes was brutal. here’s the Minority Leader accusing Scott Pelley of inserting the now infamous “though” into the Ukraine call transcript pic.twitter.com/na0A2kRk1m
— j.d. durkin (@jiveDurkey) September 30, 2019
“[These] are the White House talking points emailed to the Congress this week.” — great work by @ScottPelley for this masterclass in preparation + persistence as he tries to get McCarthy to identify the Trump defense against impeachment pic.twitter.com/1AV4zmEF11
— j.d. durkin (@jiveDurkey) September 30, 2019
Breaking Banner
Charles Blow explains the only way Republicans will ever be able to redeem themselves
In his Sunday column, New York Times writer Charles Blow argued that Republicans have few options left to redeem themselves in the eyes of historic Americans.
Trump's "own admission and backed up by the quasi-transcript released by the White House and by the whistle-blower complaint, he abused the power of the presidency to enlist a foreign government to help him politically," Blow opened his piece.
This latest scandal of Trump's is certainly different from Robert Mueller's investigation. It's clear and easy to understand. There's not 400 pages to wade through and in the end, Congress is the one doing the investigation.
’60 Minutes’ reveals the whistleblower ‘is under federal protection because he or she fears for their safety’
The whistleblower that came forward about President Donald Trump's conversations with Ukraine is so afraid of his or her safety that they are now under federal protection, according to a letter "60 Minutes" received.
"'60 Minutes' has obtained a letter that indicates the government whistleblower who set off the impeachment inquiry of President Trump is under federal protection because he or she fears for their safety," said CBS News co-host Scott Pelly. "These rapidly developing events began Tuesday when Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi ordered the investigation based on a phone call between Mr. Trump and the president of Ukraine."
Former Republican Party chair says Trump is ‘wetting his pants’ over whistleblower in latest tweets
In a moment of unfiltered honesty, the former Republican Party chair said that it's clear President Donald Trump is so afraid "he's wetting his pants."
Trump went off on another rant against the whistleblower, saying that he wants to meet the person spreading lies about him. MSNBC host Ayman Mohyeldin read the president's tweets aloud and went to Michael Steele for comments.
"What is this barrage of tweets just in the last couple of minutes with the president referring to the whistleblower in that language and saying he wants to meet his accuser, saying the person who gave him the information was a possible spy?" asked Mohyeldin. "What does that say about the mindset of the president and his inner circle this evening?"