Republican strategist rips GOP senators as ‘colluders’ for letting Trump ‘get away with everything’

On Monday’s edition of MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House,” GOP strategist Shermichael Singleton castigated GOP lawmakers for their refusal to acknowledge wrongdoing in President Donald Trump’s Ukraine scandal.

“So a year ago he was laughed at, literally laughed out. Still makes me laugh every time I watch it from a year ago,” said anchor and self-described “non-practicing Republican” Nicolle Wallace. “This year, questions about asking a foreign leader to dig up dirt on Joe Biden, and we only know about that because of a whistleblower complaint.”

“I think right now, the United States is the laughingstock of the world, I have to be honest,” said Singleton. “Congress has the duty, they have a sworn obligation to be a check on the limitations and boundaries on the power of the executive. They’re not doing that.”

“As far as I’m concerned, Republicans in the Senate who are maybe afraid of losing elections, I would argue they’re colluders,” continued Singleton. “They are allowing Donald Trump to get away with everything. What’s the point of Congress? The whole idea of the American experiment might as well be dead if the body politic does not work. Right now it’s not functioning, it’s not working.”

“For me as a Republican, I look to Democrats and say, ‘hey, we may have policy differences but, guys, you’re the last hope here,'” said Singleton. “And Nancy Pelosi, with all due respect to Madam Speaker, she’s not doing anything.”

