Republicans anticipate Trump’s trip to Baltimore could be ‘disastrous’ after attacks on the city

President Donald Trump isn’t having a good September thus far. He engaged in a week-long rant maintaining that Alabama was going to get hit by Hurricane Dorian when it was announced days prior that it had changed course. Now Trump is planning a trip to Baltimore, Maryland after calling the whole city a “rodent-infested mess.” Republicans are saying privately that it could end up being a “disaster.”
Washington Post reporter Rachael Bade said that Republicans will be holding their biennial retreat on Thursday in what Trump called “the Worst [city] in the USA.” It’s understandable that the GOP members would wonder if Trump even wanted to join them for the meeting.
“Trump’s attendance could elate GOP lawmakers still licking their wounds from last fall’s midterm shellacking by the Democrats, who took the House majority,” wrote Bade. But if Trump’s September is any indication the visit to Baltimore could be another incident that causes the Republican Party to scramble trying to explain away whatever flub Trump makes.
The GOP retreat will come the day after Sept. 11, which will be the 18th anniversary of the Taliban’s terrorist attacks on the Twin Towers. Trump announced that this week he had planned to meet with the Taliban to discuss a peace deal. The Taliban speculated that the meeting was a “trick” and called it “political suicide.”
Trump went after Baltimore in July as part of his attack against one of the city’s Congressmen, Elijah Cummings (D-MD), who is conducting House Oversight Committee inquiries. Instead of keeping his feud with Cummings, however, Trump took the fight to the entire city of Baltimore.
Calling the city such a “dangerous and filthy” city where “no human being would want to live,” was called out as racist by those living in the city and allies because residents are primarily people of color.
