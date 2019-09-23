Republicans can only defend Trump’s lawlessness by engaging in ‘disturbing political gymnastics’: Dem lawmaker

Rep. Dan Kildee (D-MI) on Monday told CNN’s John Berman that he has been incredibly disturbed by the Republican Party’s transformation into a personality cult surrounding President Donald Trump.

In the wake of new revelations about the president repeatedly pressuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to launch an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden, Kildee said he was stunned to see so many Republicans either remaining silent or working to defend the president’s actions.

“The framers of our Constitution anticipated the possibility of a rogue presidency,” he said. “What they did not anticipate is that an entire political party… would wrap their arms around a president who so clearly is flaunting the law. It’s so disturbing to see the political messaging gymnastics that some of these Republicans are doing to try to either divert attention away from this terrible moment or to somehow justify it as if, ‘Well, it’s really not that bad.'”

He then went on to describe how unnerving it has been to watch his Republican colleagues recite nonsensical talking points in defense of the president that they know are not true.

“This is really disturbing to see them take — hook, line and sinker — the bizarre messaging that the president and his people are putting out and treat it as if it’s rational,” he said. “It is completely irrational.”

Watch the video below.