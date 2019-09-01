Rick Scott insists Trump is on top of the hurricane: ‘He played golf yesterday and got updates’
President Donald Trump is monitoring Hurricane Dorian while he plays golf at Camp David, according to Florida Sen. Rick Scott (R), whose state is expected to be hit by the storm.
“You were at Camp David,” Fox News host Chris Wallace noted during an interview with Scott on Sunday. “How involved is the president, how often is he getting updates?”
“We got updates while I was there,” Scott said. “He got updates, I know he played golf yesterday and got updates while he was playing golf.”
The president has also tweeted about the storm, which could batter his Mar-a-Lago resort.
Watch the video below from FOX News Sunday.
Activism
MSNBC’s Joy Reid drops mic on GOP for siding with the NRA over Americans: ‘Choose guns or our kids’
In an editorial commentary closing Sunday morning's "AM Joy," MSNBC host Joy Reid laid it on the line for Donald Trump and fellow Republicans when it comes to guns, saying it is time to choose between the NRA or, at the very least, children who could be the victims of gun violence.
Addressing the latest mass shooting Texas -- which has claimed seven lives so far -- Reid made mention of America's epidemic of assault weapon-related violence as well as a history of how laws have shifted and been undercut bt Republicans in the thrall of the NRA.
Which brought her to the massive uptick of shooters using assault rifles that Republicans have no intention of banning.
MSNBC shuts down Trump rant on China with brutal cut to commercial: ‘Latest episode of vile verbal diarrhea’
Viewers applauded MSNBC on Sunday after the network shut down remarks from President Donald Trump.
In a rant on the White House lawn, Trump opined about the latest mass shooting in Texas and Hurricane Dorian, which is bearing down on Florida.
But as Trump rambled in defense of his tariffs on China, MSNBCs producers cut off the president without any explanation and went directly to a commercial.
Viewers expressed approval on Twitter.
"So glad MSNBC decided to cut 45 off and not show his latest episode of vile verbal diarrhea," one person said.
Watch the video and read the tweets below.
Breaking Banner
What megachurches tells us about evangelicals
“Brother pastors?” Kelvin Gemstone (Adam Devine) says as he smiles to a group of four men waiting in his church lobby. He leads them into the auditorium, a massive structure that looks more like an NBA arena, packed with navy blue folding chairs, flanked by two-story balconies.
This article first appeared in Salon.
“How many do you pack in here on Sundays?” asks one of the nameless pastors trailing Kelvin. He replies, “Honestly, I can’t even count.”