Robert De Niro said Alec Baldwin is so good at playing Donald Trump he wants to punch them both in the face
Legendary actor and Donald Trump foe Robert De Niro waited patiently as roasters bashed him before they went after Alec Baldwin. De Niro was mocked mostly for his age. But it was De Niro who had the last laugh.
When it was his turn to bring the funny, De Niro asked simply, “what the f*ck am I doing here?”
“This is like that Moscow hotel room where a bunch of whores pissed all over Donald Trump,” he recalled.
When it came time to bash Caitlyn Jenner, De Niro said that there was something off about her, but he couldn’t “put his finger in it.”
“Yes, you can!” she encouraged.
De Niro noted that Comedy Central was eager to have Jenner on after her gender reassignment surgery because it meant they could pay her 20 percent less.
“Here’s a historic fact: Alec’s ancestors came over on the Mayflower. Alec’s great, great, great, great, great grandfather was the first man to punch a Native American in the face,” De Niro continued. “That’s a fact. Now, Alec is doing it to paparazzi, and he doesn’t care who he hits, I once saw him take a selfie and punch his own face. You’ve stared in big, huge blockbuster movies, Alec, and now you’re hosting a f*cking game show? I’d say you’re about a year and a half away from doing commercials for reverse mortgages.”
When it came time to talk about Baldwin’s portrayal of Trump on “Saturday Night Live,” De Niro confessed that Baldwin “nails it, exposing Trump for the ridiculous, malignant, narcissist, bully, sociopath he is, but it’s so good I want to punch both of you in the face.”
He went on to say it was an honor to play Robert Mueller to Baldwin’s Donald Trump, he just wished Mueller was willing to roast Trump as much as he did during the Comedy Central event.
Watch below:
SNL’s Chris Redd calls Caitlyn Jenner ‘Auntie Tom’ for supporting Trump over trans community
Genius comedian Chris Redd went after Caitlyn Jenner for her Republican support of President Donald Trump.
While Jenner admitted in 2018 that she'd made a mistake, she was a big part of those few LGBTQ willing to support Trump in 2016.
"Hey Caitlyn, you godd*mn hypocrite," Redd began. "You're like, against gay marriage, you voted for Trump, you're like the Auntie Tom of the trans community. I mean, OK, you did open the door for trans people but then you ran in and slammed that sh*t shut behind your flat ass."
Breaking Banner
US ‘lies’ slammed after Mike Pompeo blames Iran for drone attacks without proof
Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi forcefully rejected Sunday unsubstantiated charges by by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and US Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) regarding the recent drone attacks that caused serious damage to two crucial Saudi Arabian oil installations.
“It has been around 5 years that the Saudi-led coalition has kept the flames of war alive in the region by repeatedly launching aggression against Yemen and committing different types of war crimes, and the Yemenis have also shown that they are standing up to war and aggression,” Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said in a statement.
Breaking Banner
Why are college students so stressed out? It’s not because they’re ‘snowflakes’
Across the country, college classes are well underway, the excitement of the start of the year is waning and student stress is on the rise. Frantic calls home and panicked visits to student health services will start to dramatically increase. And before long, parents and observers will start wondering what is wrong with these kids. Why can’t they handle the pressures of college and just pull it together?
College student stress is nothing new. Anxieties over homesickness, social pressures, challenging course loads and more have been a common feature of the U.S. college experience for decades. But, without question, student stress levels and psychological distress are measurably worse than before. According to a national study published earlier this year in the Journal of Abnormal Psychology, major depression among young adults (18-25) rose 63 percent between 2009 and 2017. They also report that the rate of young adults with suicidal thoughts or other suicide-related outcomes increased 47 percent from 2008 to 2017.