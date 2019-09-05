Rush of major retailers follow Walmart in taking a stand against open carry of guns in stores

Four more major retailers are quickly following in Walmart’s footsteps by asking customers to not open-carry guns in their stores. On Tuesday Walmart announced it would no longer sell some types of ammunition, and was asking customers to not bring guns into stores.

By Thursday, Walgreens and CVS pharmacies, and Kroger and Wegmans supermarkets announced they too were asking customers to no longer enter their stores openly-carrying guns, according to the Executive Director of Guns Down America.

#TheWalmartEffect Since @Walmart announced it was ending open carry in its stores on Tuesday…@kroger@Walgreens @Wegmans @CVSHealth have all followed suit This is a great start, but America's employers must go even further in order to keep their employees &customers safe

Just hours earlier the founder of Moms Demand Action had posted a list of some stores that have previously adopted the gun safety policy. Wegmans and CVS quickly moved to join the list:

