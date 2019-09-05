Rush of major retailers follow Walmart in taking a stand against open carry of guns in stores
Four more major retailers are quickly following in Walmart’s footsteps by asking customers to not open-carry guns in their stores. On Tuesday Walmart announced it would no longer sell some types of ammunition, and was asking customers to not bring guns into stores.
By Thursday, Walgreens and CVS pharmacies, and Kroger and Wegmans supermarkets announced they too were asking customers to no longer enter their stores openly-carrying guns, according to the Executive Director of Guns Down America.
Since @Walmart announced it was ending open carry in its stores on Tuesday…@kroger@Walgreens @Wegmans @CVSHealth
have all followed suit
This is a great start, but America’s employers must go even further in order to keep their employees &customers safe
— igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) September 5, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
Just hours earlier the founder of Moms Demand Action had posted a list of some stores that have previously adopted the gun safety policy. Wegmans and CVS quickly moved to join the list:
Stores that have stood up for gun safety:
✅Walmart
✅Walgreens
✅Kroger
✅Whataburger
✅Sonic
✅Panera Bread
✅Chili’s
✅Starbucks
✅Target
✅Costco
✅Trader Joes
✅Chipotle
✅HEB
Stores we encourage to do the same:
❌@Wegmans
❌@CVSPharmacy
— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) September 5, 2019
Breaking Banner
Trump finds a Rear Admiral willing to take the fall for his incorrect Alabama hurricane projection
President Donald Trump has spent five days trying to justify an incorrect weather forecast projecting Alabama would be hit by Hurricane Dorian. The forecast was changed by Aug. 30, but Trump sent out a tweet Sept. 1 falsely warning Alabama was in the line of fire.
Trump has since tried to save face by saying that his projection was correct, tweeting out several outdated weather maps from the National Weather Service Hurricane Center. It presented a problem because Trump said that he was being briefed on Hurricane Dorian "every hour." If that was true, it would mean he was either lied to by briefers or he wasn't told that the storm had turned north and not east.
Breaking Banner
Trump wants to privatize Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac: report
On Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported that President Donald Trump is interested in privatizing the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), a pair of government-sponsored enterprises that together guarantee about half of the mortgages in the United States.
The Treasury Department insists that they want to privatize the agencies in a way that would not decrease access to credit. According to the Wall Street Journal, these changes would take years to implement, and existing mortgages would be unaffected. The government would also continue to backstop the agencies even after they are privatized.
Trump reveals West Virginia voting for him in 2016 ‘helped’ basketball coach score Medal of Freedom
Basketball coach Jerry West received the Medal of Freedom Thursday, but President Donald Trump indicated it was more about the 2016 election vote than it was West's excellence.
According to Jeff Mason, White House correspondent for Reuters, Trump said in the Oval Office that fact "West Virginia supported him so forcefully in 2016 probably helped Jerry West get the Medal of Freedom today."
https://twitter.com/jeffmason1/status/1169715555483430913
"Is that how the Medal of Freedom works?" asked Black News.
https://twitter.com/blakehounshell/status/1169715733561073674