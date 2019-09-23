Russia adopts Paris climate agreement: decree
Russia’s prime minister on Monday gave formal support to the Paris climate agreement and ordered Russian laws to be adapted to its obligations, according to a decree posted on the government’s website.
The document signed by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev says that Russia is formally adopting the 2015 Paris agreement and will now “allocate financial resources… to developing countries for prevention and adaptation to climate change.”
While not formally named a “ratification,” the government said in a statement that the decree signifies Russia’s adoption of the agreement and “Russia’s consent to the obligations under the Paris Agreement”.
A government source told AFP that the document is the “last step in the procedure of Russia’s adoption of the Paris agreement”.
Presenting his decree at a government meeting, Medvedev said that it is important for Russia to participate in the process of reducing emissions.
“The threat of climate change is (the) destruction of the ecological balance, increased risks for successful development of key industries… and most importantly, threat to safety of people living on permafrost and increase of natural disasters.”
The news comes just hours ahead of a new major UN climate summit, aimed to reinvigorate the faltering Paris accord as mankind is releasing more greenhouse gases than ever into the atmosphere.
One of the world’s key energy producers, Russia has remained one of the largest economies and polluters that signed but failed to ratify the accord.
Greenpeace Russia in a statement welcomed the decision.
“Russia’s actions have great significance: our country has a huge potential to cut down on greenhouse gas emissions,” the environmental organization said in a statement.
© 2019 AFP
Internet shocked at Rudy Giuliani’s latest Ukraine blunder: ‘Obama would’ve been impeached 100 times by now’
Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani on Monday appeared on Fox Business and proceeded to make yet another blunder while discussing President Donald Trump's efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate his political rivals.
During an interview with Maria Bartiromo, Giuliani was asked if Trump ever threatened to withhold foreign aid from Ukraine unless it launched a probe into former Vice President Joe Biden.
Giuliani replied that Trump didn't do that, but when Bartiromo asked if he could say that with 100 percent certainty, he stammered and said, "Well, I can't tell you if it's 100 percent."
Pence biographer confirms Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump are trying to dump vice president: ‘That’s all real’
President Donald Trump is purposefully humiliating his vice president with a series of loyalty tests as his daughter and son-in-law scheme to find a replacement as his 2020 running mate, according to a new biography.
Journalist Tom LoBianco, who has covered Mike Pence's political career since its very beginning, previewed his new biography, "Piety & Power," on MSNBC's "Morning Joe."
"Over the summer he had two terrible events in July," LoBianco said. "The weird thing where he flies out to New Hampshire, gets called back to the last minute. Then they send him to a detention camp and there is a terrible video of him with a grim face, which should have been Trump. That should have been the president, not the vice president, that's what VP's aides and allies are telling me. They see that as Trump yanking on the leash."
Commentary
This influential feminist philosopher didn’t believe in being ‘a strong woman’ — here’s why
In The Second Sex (1949), Simone de Beauvoir argued that women were at a disadvantage in a society where they grew up under ‘a multiplicity of incompatible myths’ about women. Instead of being encouraged to dream their own dreams and pursue meaningful projects for their lives, Beauvoir argued that the ‘myths’ proposed to women, whether in literature or history, science or psychoanalysis, encouraged them to believe that to be a woman was to be for others – and especially for men. Throughout childhood, girls were fed a steady diet of stories that led them to believe that to succeed as a woman was to succeed at love – and that to succeed at other things would make them less lovable.