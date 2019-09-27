Russia instructed Trump not to release transcripts of calls with Putin: report
Russia on Friday urged the United States not to publish Donald Trump’s conversations with Vladimir Putin after a growing scandal led the White House to release a transcript from a call with Ukraine’s leader.
“As for transcripts of phone conversations, my mother when bringing me up said that reading other people’s letters is inappropriate,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters at the United Nations.
“It is indecent,” he said. “For two people elected by their nations to be at the helm, there are diplomatic manners that suppose a certain level of confidentiality.”
The White House on Wednesday put out a summary of a July 25 call with Ukraine’s newly elected president, Volodymyr Zelensky, after controversy over the conversation led rival Democrats to launch an impeachment process.
It showed that Trump asked Zelensky to probe Democratic rival Joe Biden, and Democrats are looking into whether Trump used a delayed $400 million aid package as leverage.
Lavrov, who met Friday with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, criticized both US lawmakers and media for the release of the transcript.
“Being so vociferous in saying that if you don’t show a certain memo involving a partner, that you’re going to bring this administration to its knees, what kind of democracy is that? How can you work in such conditions?” he said.
Trump’s relationship with Putin has come under intense scrutiny.
The US leader has praised Putin and appeared to accept his denials of US intelligence’s finding that Russia meddled in the 2016 election to benefit Trump.
An investigation led by former FBI chief Robert Mueller found no evidence that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia.
© 2019 AFP
Giuliani cancels plan to join Putin as paid guest at Kremlin-sponsored event next week: report
On Friday, the Washington Post reported that Rudy Giuliani was scheduled to make a paid appearance at a pro-Kremlin event in Armenia, sponsored by Russia and the Eurasian Economic Union — where he will appear alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin himself.
According to the report, Giuliani would "participate in a panel led by Sergey Glazyev, a longtime Putin adviser who has been under U.S. sanctions since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine five years ago." He was to be the only American participating in the conference.
Trump turns to the NRA to help him bankroll defense against impeachment: report
On Friday, The New York Times reported that President Donald Trump is turning to an old ally for help mounting his legal defense against impeachment: The National Rifle Association.
According to the report, Trump met with executives of the gun-rights organization, to explore the possibility the NRA could provide funding for his legal expenses as the House moves to impeach him over his phone calls seeking to extort Ukraine into investigating former Vice President Joe Biden. It is not clear whether Trump or NRA executives pitched the idea.
Pakistan warns the UN of potential nuclear war ‘bloodbath’ with India
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan warned the United Nations Friday his country's dispute with India over Kashmir could escalate into an all-out nuclear war that would have consequences for the world.
In a fiery speech lasting 50 minutes, Khan said India could unleash a "bloodbath" in the Muslim-majority territory, as the nuclear-armed rivals took center stage at the UN General Assembly.
His heated rhetoric stood in stark contrast to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address an hour earlier, when the Hindu nationalist leader touted domestic successes but made only an oblique reference to terrorism, taken to mean Pakistan.