Saudi says oil attacks from north, sponsored by Iran
Saudi Arabia said Wednesday that strikes on its oil infrastructure came from the “north” and were “unquestionably” sponsored by Iran, but that the kingdom was still investigating where exactly they were launched from.
“The attack was launched from the north and unquestionably sponsored by Iran,” defence ministry spokesman Turki al-Maliki told a press conference. “We are working to know the exact launch point.”
However, he would not be drawn on whether Saudi Arabia believed Iran would ultimately be found to be the culprit, only saying they were confident they would find where the weapons were fired from.
Maliki displayed pieces of what he said were cruise missiles and drones used in the strike, recovered from the site of Saturday’s attack in the country’s east.
He said a combination of 18 drones and seven cruise missiles fired at the two key oil installations from a direction that ruled out its southern neighbour Yemen as a source.
He reiterated Riyadh’s position that the Iran-backed Huthi rebels in neighbouring Yemen, where a Saudi-led coalition is mired in a five-year conflict, were not responsible for the assault despite claiming it.
“Despite Iran’s efforts to make it appear so” they did not originate from Yemen, he said, adding the strike was beyond the capabilities of the militia — who have however mounted dozens of smaller attacks on Saudi territory.
In addition, “the targeting direction indicates it came from the north,” he said.
‘The ground is shifting’: Longtime GOP aide sounds the alarm that Trump is putting Arizona in play
Chuck Coughlin, who once served as a top aide to two different Republican governors in Arizona, is warning that President Donald Trump is putting his state in play for the 2020 presidential election.
In an interview with Politico, Coughlin said his party has expressed real anxiety about the state turning blue next year.
"Republicans are very concerned,” he said. "The ground is shifting."
At the moment, just 45 percent of Arizona voters have a favorable view of Trump, while 53 percent have an unfavorable view. Additionally, the victory of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) in last year's midterm elections showed that Democrats can be competitive in statewide races in a place that became famous for electing iconic conservative senators such as John McCain and Barry Goldwater.
PolitiFact corrects conservatives: The NYT Kavanaugh story has not been debunked
The new report from The New York Times on the allegations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh contained some stunning new revelations — including that several people tried to contact the FBI to corroborate Deborah Ramirez's assault allegation but were ignored, and that prominent attorney Max Stier alleges he saw Kavanaugh take part in a third assault.
But conservative news sites are now running with the idea that the Times article has been discredited and that the paper has retracted its claims. PJ Media, a prominent right-wing site, ran the headline "New York Times Now Admits New Kavanaugh Accusation Is Fake News."
Meghan McCain’s pity party for Sean Spicer gets smacked down: ‘He shouldn’t have lied’
"The View" co-host Meghan McCain tried to help her friend Sean Spicer lauder his reputation on "Dancing With The Stars," but co-host Sunny Hostin quickly put a stop to her efforts.
The former White House press secretary showed off his dance moves Monday in a neon green ruffled top, and McCain insisted his dancing would be impressive at a wedding, if not on television.