Quantcast
Connect with us

Scandal-tainted GOP opposition research firm that helped Facebook dig up dirt on critics is rebranding: report

Published

1 min ago

on

On Wednesday, Politico reported that Definers Public Affairs, a scandal-tainted Republican communications firm that raised the ire of some members of their own party, is rebranding.

Several officials from the firm, including cofounder and former Mitt Romney strategist Matt Rhoades, are exiting to take up with the pro-Trump lobbyist firm CGCN Group. The other cofounder, Joe Pounder, is rebranding the company Bullpen Strategy Group.

ADVERTISEMENT

Definers became mired in controversy last November, after The New York Times reported that the firm had partnered with Facebook to launch “campaign-style opposition research” against entities criticizing or threatening to investigate the social networking giant — including some Republican senators.

According to Politico, Rhoades denies that the shakeup is related to the firm’s recent controversies.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Psychiatrists demand ‘full evaluation’ to determine if Trump suffers from any of ‘multiple different disorders’

Published

24 mins ago

on

September 4, 2019

By

Psychiatrists David M. Reiss and Seth D. Norrholm have written a length analysis of President Donald Trump's behavior over at Medium in which they conclude the president should undergo a thorough psychiatric evaluation for the sake of American security.

Reiss, who has been a practicing psychiatrist for the past three decades, and Norrholm, who is an Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Emory University School of Medicine, do not attempt to formally diagnose the president with any specific maladies.

However, they think his behavior is concerning enough to note that the president exhibits symptoms that could be related to "multiple different disorders or syndromes."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Boris Johnson humiliated in Parliament as Sikh lawmaker calls out his bigoted comments

Published

38 mins ago

on

September 4, 2019

By

On Wednesday, British Labour Party MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, the first turbaned Sikh to be elected to the House of Commons, drew thunderous applause in Parliament for condemning Prime Minister Boris Johnson's "derogatory and racist" comments about Muslim women, reported Business Insider.

Johnson has faced nationwide outrage for a column he wrote last year, saying that Muslim women dressed in burqas look like "letterboxes" or "bank robbers." A spike in anti-Muslim hate crimes was reported in Britain following the release of the column.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

A racist hate site is posting photos of Jewish students and staffers — and university officials are extremely concerned

Published

53 mins ago

on

September 4, 2019

By

Two universities contacted the FBI after hundreds of Jewish students and staffers had their photos dumped online by a notoriously anti-Semitic white nationalist.

Student journalists from Brandeis University and Yeshiva University have reported the photos posted online on the anti-Semitic and racist VNN Forum associated with white nationalist Alex Linder, who has frequently endorsed violence against Jewish people, reported The Daily Beast.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image