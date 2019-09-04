Scandal-tainted GOP opposition research firm that helped Facebook dig up dirt on critics is rebranding: report

On Wednesday, Politico reported that Definers Public Affairs, a scandal-tainted Republican communications firm that raised the ire of some members of their own party, is rebranding.

Several officials from the firm, including cofounder and former Mitt Romney strategist Matt Rhoades, are exiting to take up with the pro-Trump lobbyist firm CGCN Group. The other cofounder, Joe Pounder, is rebranding the company Bullpen Strategy Group.

Definers became mired in controversy last November, after The New York Times reported that the firm had partnered with Facebook to launch “campaign-style opposition research” against entities criticizing or threatening to investigate the social networking giant — including some Republican senators.

According to Politico, Rhoades denies that the shakeup is related to the firm’s recent controversies.