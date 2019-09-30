Second whistleblower’s allegations of ‘inappropriate influence’ surrounding Trump’s IRS audit may be released by House Dem

House Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal (D-MA) says he’s looking into making public a complaint by another whistleblower who claims to have evidence of misconduct regarding the Internal revenue Service’s auditing of President Trump, Bloomberg reports.

The allegations, made by a federal employee, says there were “inappropriate efforts to influence” the audit process. According to Neal, the complaint’s release to the public hinges on whether or not House lawyers think it’s a good idea.

If the complaint is made public, it could be a positive step in Neal’s effort to have 6 years of Trump’s tax returns released.

On August 8, Neal sent a letter to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin asking for communications between the IRS and Treasury employees who were involved in the agency’s audit of Trump and asked him to reply by August 13. It’s still not known if Mnuchin replied or not.

Featured image via Shutterstock