Second whistleblower’s allegations of ‘inappropriate influence’ surrounding Trump’s IRS audit may be released by House Dem
House Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal (D-MA) says he’s looking into making public a complaint by another whistleblower who claims to have evidence of misconduct regarding the Internal revenue Service’s auditing of President Trump, Bloomberg reports.
The allegations, made by a federal employee, says there were “inappropriate efforts to influence” the audit process. According to Neal, the complaint’s release to the public hinges on whether or not House lawyers think it’s a good idea.
If the complaint is made public, it could be a positive step in Neal’s effort to have 6 years of Trump’s tax returns released.
On August 8, Neal sent a letter to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin asking for communications between the IRS and Treasury employees who were involved in the agency’s audit of Trump and asked him to reply by August 13. It’s still not known if Mnuchin replied or not.
Senate Dems ‘giddy’ at prospect of GOP defending ‘stinking fish’ Trump during impeachment trial: report
Even though there is a potential political downside to impeaching President Donald Trump, a new report from Politico claims that Democrats in the Senate feel that watching their Republican colleagues defend the president's corrupt actions will be beneficial in their efforts to retake the Senate.
As Politico describes it, "Senate Democrats are growing increasingly giddy at the prospect of seeing a half-dozen vulnerable senators squirm for weeks and months about Trump’s behavior" before they are eventually forced to vote on his potential conviction in the Senate.
Russia demands veto power over releasing the transcripts of calls between Trump and Putin
On Monday, Reuters reported that the Kremlin is demanding the United States seek permission from them if officials intend to publish the transcripts of phone calls between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"Of course their publication is to some extent only possible by mutual agreement of the parties. This is a certain diplomatic practice," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. "Diplomatic practice in general does not envisage their publication. If there are some signals from the Americans, then we will discuss [them]."
Trump’s dark ‘civil war’ threats were pushed last year by Russian trolls charged in Mueller probe
President Donald Trump amplified a "civil war" threat that was pushed by Russian trolls charged as part of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.
The president quoted right-wing Pastor Robert Jeffress in a series of tweets Sunday night warning that civil war would break out if he was impeached.
Trump's threats shocked and alarmed the public, but they sounded familiar to former FBI special agent Asha Rangappa -- who pointed to similar language in a criminal complaint filed against the chief accountant of a Kremlin campaign to influence foreign elections.