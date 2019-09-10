Senate Democrats are about to force Republicans to take a vote in favor of Trump defunding their own states: report

On Tuesday, Politico congressional correspondent Burgess Everett reported that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is planning to introduce a new resolution of disapproval against President Donald Trump’s national emergency declaration at the southern border.
This will mark the second such vote in the Senate, as Democrats also forced one immediately after Trump declared the emergency. They have the power to force these votes every six months.
Voting against the new resolution could be especially awkward for Republicans, as the Trump administration just released a comprehensive list of the military projects being defunded to pay for the border wall — many of which are in their own states.
The last time around, the resolution passed 59 to 41, with 12 Republicans voting to condemn the president’s emergency — only to be stopped by Trump’s veto.
GOP defectors against the president included senators like Susan Collins (R-ME) who are known for sometimes breaking with the president, but also included some far-right lawmakers like Mike Lee (R-UT) who opposed the measure on libertarian grounds.
Notably absent, however were some Republicans who are vulnerable in next year’s election, including Sens. Cory Gardner (R-CO) and Thom Tillis (R-NC). The latter actually penned an op-ed supporting the resolution of disapproval before caving and voting against it.
It remains to be seen whether the whip count will change this time.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news sites, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.