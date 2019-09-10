Senate Democrats are about to force Republicans to take a vote in favor of Trump defunding their own states: report

On Tuesday, Politico congressional correspondent Burgess Everett reported that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is planning to introduce a new resolution of disapproval against President Donald Trump’s national emergency declaration at the southern border.

This will mark the second such vote in the Senate, as Democrats also forced one immediately after Trump declared the emergency. They have the power to force these votes every six months.

Voting against the new resolution could be especially awkward for Republicans, as the Trump administration just released a comprehensive list of the military projects being defunded to pay for the border wall — many of which are in their own states.

The last time around, the resolution passed 59 to 41, with 12 Republicans voting to condemn the president’s emergency — only to be stopped by Trump’s veto.

GOP defectors against the president included senators like Susan Collins (R-ME) who are known for sometimes breaking with the president, but also included some far-right lawmakers like Mike Lee (R-UT) who opposed the measure on libertarian grounds.

Notably absent, however were some Republicans who are vulnerable in next year’s election, including Sens. Cory Gardner (R-CO) and Thom Tillis (R-NC). The latter actually penned an op-ed supporting the resolution of disapproval before caving and voting against it.

It remains to be seen whether the whip count will change this time.