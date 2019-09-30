Senate Dems ‘giddy’ at prospect of GOP defending ‘stinking fish’ Trump during impeachment trial: report

Even though there is a potential political downside to impeaching President Donald Trump, a new report from Politico claims that Democrats in the Senate feel that watching their Republican colleagues defend the president’s corrupt actions will be beneficial in their efforts to retake the Senate.

As Politico describes it, “Senate Democrats are growing increasingly giddy at the prospect of seeing a half-dozen vulnerable senators squirm for weeks and months about Trump’s behavior” before they are eventually forced to vote on his potential conviction in the Senate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) tells Politico that he does not believe most voters will be eager to defend the president once they see the full scope of his behavior.

“Voters are going to see this as a stinking fish,” Murphy said. “I don’t think voters are going to want their member of Congress or Senate to be up here defending the president’s actions.”

Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) insisted that Democrats need to conduct an impeachment inquiry even if it harms them politically — but she also predicted that many Republicans would be put into a tight vise during the actual impeachment trial.

“If I were them in many of the states where people are running, I certainly would, politically, be concerned about taking that vote,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the full report here.