Shep Smith blasts Tucker Carlson for allowing his ‘repugnant’ guest to smear Andrew Napolitano

During a segment on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show this Tuesday night, guest Joe diGenova tore into Fox News judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano for daring to tell Shepard Smith that it was a “crime” for President Trump to “solicit aid for his campaign from a foreign government.”

“I think Judge Napolitano is a fool,” diGenova told Carlson. “And what he said today is foolish. No, it is not a crime. Let me underscore emphatically that nothing that the president said on that call or what we think he said on that call constitutes a crime and even if he had said you’re not gonna get the money, it wouldn’t be a crime.”

Today, Smith responded to diGenova’s attack on Napolitano’s behalf, and even had some harsh words for his colleague.

“Last night on this network during prime time opinion programming, a partisan guest who supports President Trump was asked about judge Napolitano’s legal assessment, and when he was asked, he said unchallenged, ‘Judge Napolitano is a fool,'” Smith said. “Attacking our colleague who is here to offer legal assessments on our air in our work home is repugnant.”

Smith went to list a litany of Fox News legal analysts who agree with Napolitano’s assessment of Trump’s actions. Nevertheless, Napolitano thinks Trump’s most loyal supporters will continue to “dig their heels in.”

“Once the House of Representatives votes to proceed with the impeachment inquiry, they acquire a lot more tools in order to extract information from the executive branch,” Napolitano said. “A lot of the, ‘thou shalt not speak’ instructions that the White House was giving to witnesses would not be able to be given in a full-blown, full-fledged, house-authorized impeachment inquiry. We’re not there yet.”

