Shep Smith blasts Tucker Carlson for allowing his ‘repugnant’ guest to smear Andrew Napolitano
During a segment on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show this Tuesday night, guest Joe diGenova tore into Fox News judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano for daring to tell Shepard Smith that it was a “crime” for President Trump to “solicit aid for his campaign from a foreign government.”
“I think Judge Napolitano is a fool,” diGenova told Carlson. “And what he said today is foolish. No, it is not a crime. Let me underscore emphatically that nothing that the president said on that call or what we think he said on that call constitutes a crime and even if he had said you’re not gonna get the money, it wouldn’t be a crime.”
Today, Smith responded to diGenova’s attack on Napolitano’s behalf, and even had some harsh words for his colleague.
“Last night on this network during prime time opinion programming, a partisan guest who supports President Trump was asked about judge Napolitano’s legal assessment, and when he was asked, he said unchallenged, ‘Judge Napolitano is a fool,'” Smith said. “Attacking our colleague who is here to offer legal assessments on our air in our work home is repugnant.”
Smith went to list a litany of Fox News legal analysts who agree with Napolitano’s assessment of Trump’s actions. Nevertheless, Napolitano thinks Trump’s most loyal supporters will continue to “dig their heels in.”
“Once the House of Representatives votes to proceed with the impeachment inquiry, they acquire a lot more tools in order to extract information from the executive branch,” Napolitano said. “A lot of the, ‘thou shalt not speak’ instructions that the White House was giving to witnesses would not be able to be given in a full-blown, full-fledged, house-authorized impeachment inquiry. We’re not there yet.”
Watch the full segment below:
Breaking Banner
‘Utterly defeated’: Internet mocks ‘slurring’ Trump for ‘impeaching himself on live TV’
President Donald Trump took to the podium in New York at the United Nations General Assembly to blame Democrats for his Ukraine scandal.
"It's all a big hoax, the sad thing about this hoax is we work so hard with all of these countries ... all for the good for our country, and the press doesn't even cover all of this. We want transparency," Trump told the audience.
Trump has a history of turning accusations against him around and repeating them about Democrats. Most famously, Trump told Hillary Clinton "you're the puppet" when she accused him of being manipulated by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
UK’s Boris Johnson defiant after court ruling, challenging opposition MPs to call confidence vote in his government
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday challenged opposition MPs to call a confidence vote in his government, in a defiant response to the Supreme Court decision to strike down his suspension of parliament.
Britain's highest court on Tuesday found the Conservative leader acted illegally in suspending, or proroguing, parliament for five weeks in the run-up to Brexit.
But Johnson showed no contrition as he faced the newly reconvened House of Commons, and repeated his determination to leave the European Union on October 31 with or without a deal with Brussels.
Breaking Banner
‘It’s all a hoax’: Trump bashes the ‘so-called whistleblower’ during bizarre UN press conference
President Donald Trump lashed out all of his perceived political enemies during a press conference at the United Nations on Wednesday.
Trump suggested the person who blew the whistle on him was not actually a whistleblower and seemed to fail to think of the term "first-hand."
"We think we’ll make this little announcement to you because, you know the so-called whistleblower -- the one that didn’t have any first-class or first-rate or second-tier information, from what I understand, you’ll have to figure that out for yourself," Trump said.
"But I’ve spoken with [minority] leader Kevin McCarthy and the Republicans, many of them, and we were going to do this anyway, but I’ve informed them, all of the House members, that I fully support transparency on the so-called whistleblower information, even though it was supposedly secondhand information, which is sort of interesting," he continued.