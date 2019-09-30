Quantcast
Connect with us

Sixth Texas Republican announces retirement ahead of 2020 election: ‘Time has come for a change’

Published

1 min ago

on

Rep. Mac Thornberry (R-TX) announced on Monday that he will not seek re-election in 2020.

In a statement posted on his website, Thornberry said that “for everything there is a season.”

“[A]nd I believe that the time has come for a change,” he continued. “Therefore, I will not be a candidate for reelection in the 2020 election.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“With over a year to go, I will continue to represent the people of the 13th District to the best of my ability,” he added. “Our nation faces many difficult challenges, and none of us can relax our efforts to meet and overcome them, whether at home or around the world.”

Thornberry is the sixth Texas Republican to announce retirement from the U.S. House of Representatives ahead of the 2020 elections.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Senate Dems ‘giddy’ at prospect of GOP defending ‘stinking fish’ Trump during impeachment trial: report

Published

36 mins ago

on

September 30, 2019

By

Even though there is a potential political downside to impeaching President Donald Trump, a new report from Politico claims that Democrats in the Senate feel that watching their Republican colleagues defend the president's corrupt actions will be beneficial in their efforts to retake the Senate.

As Politico describes it, "Senate Democrats are growing increasingly giddy at the prospect of seeing a half-dozen vulnerable senators squirm for weeks and months about Trump’s behavior" before they are eventually forced to vote on his potential conviction in the Senate.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Russia demands veto power over releasing the transcripts of calls between Trump and Putin

Published

37 mins ago

on

September 30, 2019

By

On Monday, Reuters reported that the Kremlin is demanding the United States seek permission from them if officials intend to publish the transcripts of phone calls between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Of course their publication is to some extent only possible by mutual agreement of the parties. This is a certain diplomatic practice," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. "Diplomatic practice in general does not envisage their publication. If there are some signals from the Americans, then we will discuss [them]."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s dark ‘civil war’ threats were pushed last year by Russian trolls charged in Mueller probe

Published

49 mins ago

on

September 30, 2019

By

President Donald Trump amplified a "civil war" threat that was pushed by Russian trolls charged as part of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

The president quoted right-wing Pastor Robert Jeffress in a series of tweets Sunday night warning that civil war would break out if he was impeached.

Trump's threats shocked and alarmed the public, but they sounded familiar to former FBI special agent Asha Rangappa -- who pointed to similar language in a criminal complaint filed against the chief accountant of a Kremlin campaign to influence foreign elections.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image