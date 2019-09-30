Sixth Texas Republican announces retirement ahead of 2020 election: ‘Time has come for a change’

Rep. Mac Thornberry (R-TX) announced on Monday that he will not seek re-election in 2020.

In a statement posted on his website, Thornberry said that “for everything there is a season.”

“[A]nd I believe that the time has come for a change,” he continued. “Therefore, I will not be a candidate for reelection in the 2020 election.”

“With over a year to go, I will continue to represent the people of the 13th District to the best of my ability,” he added. “Our nation faces many difficult challenges, and none of us can relax our efforts to meet and overcome them, whether at home or around the world.”

Thornberry is the sixth Texas Republican to announce retirement from the U.S. House of Representatives ahead of the 2020 elections.