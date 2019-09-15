SNL’s Chris Redd calls Caitlyn Jenner ‘Auntie Tom’ for supporting Trump over trans community
Genius comedian Chris Redd went after Caitlyn Jenner for her Republican support of President Donald Trump.
While Jenner admitted in 2018 that she’d made a mistake, she was a big part of those few LGBTQ willing to support Trump in 2016.
“Hey Caitlyn, you godd*mn hypocrite,” Redd began. “You’re like, against gay marriage, you voted for Trump, you’re like the Auntie Tom of the trans community. I mean, OK, you did open the door for trans people but then you ran in and slammed that sh*t shut behind your flat ass.”
Redd moved on to Adam Carolla, who he said “tells it like it is if you’re also an insecure white supremacist.”
Redd mocked comedian Nikki Glaser, who appeared on Dancing with the Stars. Redd said her salsa dancing was so bad it was the worst thing that anyone had done to Puerta Ricans since Trump threw paper towels at them.
Check out his segment below:
US ‘lies’ slammed after Mike Pompeo blames Iran for drone attacks without proof
Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi forcefully rejected Sunday unsubstantiated charges by by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and US Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) regarding the recent drone attacks that caused serious damage to two crucial Saudi Arabian oil installations.
“It has been around 5 years that the Saudi-led coalition has kept the flames of war alive in the region by repeatedly launching aggression against Yemen and committing different types of war crimes, and the Yemenis have also shown that they are standing up to war and aggression,” Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said in a statement.
Why are college students so stressed out? It’s not because they’re ‘snowflakes’
Across the country, college classes are well underway, the excitement of the start of the year is waning and student stress is on the rise. Frantic calls home and panicked visits to student health services will start to dramatically increase. And before long, parents and observers will start wondering what is wrong with these kids. Why can’t they handle the pressures of college and just pull it together?
College student stress is nothing new. Anxieties over homesickness, social pressures, challenging course loads and more have been a common feature of the U.S. college experience for decades. But, without question, student stress levels and psychological distress are measurably worse than before. According to a national study published earlier this year in the Journal of Abnormal Psychology, major depression among young adults (18-25) rose 63 percent between 2009 and 2017. They also report that the rate of young adults with suicidal thoughts or other suicide-related outcomes increased 47 percent from 2008 to 2017.