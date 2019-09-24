Speaker Pelosi ‘swatted down’ Donald Trump’s request to ‘work something out’ on whistleblower: report

President Donald Trump sought to work something out with Speaker Nancy Pelosi during a Tuesday phone call, but she reportedly shot the offer down.

The phone call was reported by NBC News correspondent Heidi Przybyla on “The Beat” with Ari Melber.

“I got a readout on that. That the president actually said to Nancy Pelosi, ‘Hey, can we do something about this whistleblower complaint? Can we work something out?’ And she said, ‘Yes, you can tell your people to obey the law.’ So she quickly swatted that down and made it clear that it is full steam ahead,” Przybyla reported.

Watch: