Speaker Pelosi ‘swatted down’ Donald Trump’s request to ‘work something out’ on whistleblower: report
Published 13 mins ago
on
Published13 mins ago
on
President Donald Trump sought to work something out with Speaker Nancy Pelosi during a Tuesday phone call, but she reportedly shot the offer down.
The phone call was reported by NBC News correspondent Heidi Przybyla on “The Beat” with Ari Melber.
“I got a readout on that. That the president actually said to Nancy Pelosi, ‘Hey, can we do something about this whistleblower complaint? Can we work something out?’ And she said, ‘Yes, you can tell your people to obey the law.’ So she quickly swatted that down and made it clear that it is full steam ahead,” Przybyla reported.
Watch:
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news sites, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Breaking Banner
Speaker Pelosi ‘swatted down’ Donald Trump’s request to ‘work something out’ on whistleblower: report
Published13 mins ago
onSeptember 24, 2019
President Donald Trump sought to work something out with Speaker Nancy Pelosi during a Tuesday phone call, but she reportedly shot the offer down.
The phone call was reported by NBC News correspondent Heidi Przybyla on "The Beat" with Ari Melber.
"I got a readout on that. That the president actually said to Nancy Pelosi, 'Hey, can we do something about this whistleblower complaint? Can we work something out?' And she said, 'Yes, you can tell your people to obey the law.' So she quickly swatted that down and made it clear that it is full steam ahead," Przybyla reported.
Watch:
Breaking Banner
Internet ruthlessly mocks Trump for tweeting ‘very cool trailer’ about Democrats’ impeachment inquiry
Published35 mins ago
onSeptember 24, 2019
In response to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) coming out in support of an impeachment inquiry, President Donald Trump tweeted a hailstorm of furious attacks against Democrats.
One of them, however, was especially over the top: a 90-second video, resembling a movie trailer, splicing together several Democrats calling for impeachment over ominous music:
Breaking Banner
Donald Trump has edited official transcripts before — here are 4 examples
Published41 mins ago
onSeptember 24, 2019
President Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed he would release "the complete, fully declassified and unredacted transcript" of his phone calls with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
However, Trump's credibility crisis has House Democrats instead demanding he turn over the whistleblower's full complaint.
Journalist John Iadorola recalled Trump's record with transcripts.
He cited four examples.
"White House Transcript Edits Trump’s Dig That Female Reporter ‘Never’ Thinks," read a headline from the Huffington Post.