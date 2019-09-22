‘Stay away’:Iran’s Rouhani blames foreign forces for causing ‘insecurity’ in the Gulf
Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday that the presence of foreign forces creates “insecurity” in the Gulf, after the US ordered the deployment of more troops to the region.
“Foreign forces can cause problems and insecurity for our people and for our region,” Rouhani said in a televised speech at an annual military parade, adding that Iran would present to the UN a regional cooperation plan for peace.
Tensions escalated between arch-foes Iran and the United States after devastating September 14 attacks on Saudi oil installations that Washington and Riyadh have blamed on Tehran.
Following the attacks, the United States announced on Friday that it was sending reinforcements to Saudi Arabia at “the kingdom’s request”.
‘Stay away’
In his speech on Sunday, Rouhani called on the foreign powers in the Gulf region to “stay away”.
“If they’re sincere, then they should not make our region the site of an arms race,” he said.
“Your presence has always brought pain and misery for the region. The farther you keep yourselves from our region and our nations, the more security there will be for our region.”
Rouhani said Iran will present a plan for securing the Gulf with the help of other countries in the region to the United Nations in the coming days.
“In this sensitive and important historical moment, we announce to our neighbours, that we extend the hand of friendship and brotherhood to them,” he said.
How EU members are preparing for a no-deal Brexit
With the spectre of a no-deal Brexit looming on October 31, EU members are taking measures to cushion their economies, safeguard trade with Britain and protect citizens' rights.
The prospect of trade barriers being re-erected on November 1 between Britain and its EU neighbours has led to fears of nightmarish tailbacks at borders, with potentially huge losses for exporters.
An end to freedom of movement could also spell anguish for some of the 3.5 million EU citizens living in Britain and the around 1.2 million Britons living in other EU countries.
Following is a summary of the preparations taken by various EU members:
Trump supporter flattened for pushing debunked Biden smear: This is what ‘happens in a banana republic’
Appearing on MSNBC early Sunday morning, a supporter of Donald Trump attempted to push the debunked smear of Joe Biden and his son only to have a critic of the president explain to him that he should be outraged at Trump for once again seeking foreign interference in U.S. elections.
Running a clip of the former vice president firing back at Trump and telling reporters they need to ask the right questions, host Philip Mena asked Liberty Government Affairs founder Brian Darling what he thought of Biden pushing back.
Kellyanne Conway lashes out at Democratic voters as ‘racist and sexist’ at Ohio GOP dinner
Making an appearance at a Republican Party dinner in Columbus, Ohio, Kellyanne Conway accused Democratic voters of being "racist and sexist," in a diatribe as she tried to boost the fortunes of her boss, President Donald Trump.
According to a report from Cincinnati.com, Conway attacked the leading Democratic presidential nominees before making her claim.
“Their top three candidates are white, career politicians in their 60s and 70s, which I have nothing against except they (Democrats) certainly do,” Conway reportedly told the crowd. “I don’t know why the heck the Democratic party electorate is so racist and sexist. I can’t figure it out.”