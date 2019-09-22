‘Step out of line’: Emmy winning ‘Mrs. Maisel’ actress tells powerful tale of her grandmother fighting Nazis

Actress Alex Borstein won the award for a best supporting actress in a comedy series during the 71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards Sunday. When accepting her award, however, she told a touching story about her grandmother’s bravery fighting the Nazis.

After a few quick jokes, Borstein announced that she was dedicating her award to the “strength of a woman.”

“To my mother … to my grandmother,” she said. “They are immigrants, they are Holocaust survivors. My grandmother turned to a guard. She was in line to be shot into a pit. She said, ‘What happens if I step out of line?’ And he said, ‘I don’t have the heart to shoot you but somebody will,’ and she stepped out of line. And for that, I am here and my children are here. So step out of line, ladies, step out of line.”

