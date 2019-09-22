‘Step out of line’: Emmy winning ‘Mrs. Maisel’ actress tells powerful tale of her grandmother fighting Nazis
Actress Alex Borstein won the award for a best supporting actress in a comedy series during the 71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards Sunday. When accepting her award, however, she told a touching story about her grandmother’s bravery fighting the Nazis.
After a few quick jokes, Borstein announced that she was dedicating her award to the “strength of a woman.”
“To my mother … to my grandmother,” she said. “They are immigrants, they are Holocaust survivors. My grandmother turned to a guard. She was in line to be shot into a pit. She said, ‘What happens if I step out of line?’ And he said, ‘I don’t have the heart to shoot you but somebody will,’ and she stepped out of line. And for that, I am here and my children are here. So step out of line, ladies, step out of line.”
Watch below:
Breaking Banner
‘Morrison in the USA sucking up to Trump’: Aussies furious to see prime minister campaigning for Trump
President Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison appeared at a rally in Ohio Sunday, prompting Aussies to complain that it's unacceptable for their leader to be campaigning for Trump.
Trump invited himself to a Houston, Texas rally with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where he tried to campaign for the U.S. president with Indian-American voters. Sadly, however, nearly 80 percent of Indian-American voters cast their ballots for Hillary Clinton in 2016.
All of the corruption happening in Trump White House has been outed by his own people: Dem strategist
President Donald Trump might be alleging a "deep state conspiracy" or blaming Democrats for striking out against him, but as one analyst explained, it's his own people behind these reports.
During an MSNBC discussion, Democratic strategist Tara Dowdell explained that it's hardly any kind of conspiracy when Trump's own people are reporting him for doing something illegal.
"All of the leaks, all of the information that we have currently about the corruption going on in the Trump Administration has come from Trump officials," Dowdell told host Rev. Al Sharpton. "They’re the ones leaking this information. Democrats have been obstructed by the Trump Administration from almost every request for documents. We saw how Corey Lewandowski behaved in that hearing. So, what makes this even more compelling is it’s part of a pattern that people within Trump’s own administration are the ones that are exposing him. So, there’s nothing more compelling —"
Breaking Banner
Republicans love the Constitution — until it applies to them: Conservative columnist
Conservative Washington Post columnist Max Boot unleashed on President Donald Trump's latest scandal he's calling Ukraine-gate. But when it comes to Republicans, he called them outright complicit.
In his Sunday column, Boot noted that a mob boss doesn't have to overtly say “pay up, or we will destroy your store” to be guilty of extortion. In Trump's case, he tends to say things in a way that it is understood what he wants people to do, according to former "fixer" Michael Cohen.