Quantcast
Connect with us

Stephen Colbert thanks Trump for the ‘pettiness and stupidity’ that resulted in John Bolton’s firing

Published

1 hour ago

on

Comedian Stephen Colbert took digs at President Donald Trump and John Bolton, the former National Security Advisor who was ousted from the administration on Tuesday.

The host of the “Late Show” ridiculed both men during his opening monologue on Tuesday.

“I have never been more grateful for the president’s pettiness and stupidity, because today, he was stupidly petty enough to save us from a very smart warmonger, I’m talking about National Security Advisor and last walrus on the beach without a mate John Bolton,” Colbert said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Trump goes through staffers like a high 17-year-old goes through Little Debbie Swiss Rolls,” he said.

Colbert said it was a bad fit because Bolton kept trying to launch new wars, and impersonated Trump’s response.

“And I can’t have that, I’m already in so many wars. I got trade war, cupcake war, I’m in a flame war with Chrissy Teigen, and ‘World War II, what if the Nazis had won?’” he said, in his Trumpian voice.

Colbert also thought it was odd that Trump thought he moderated Bolton’s lust for war.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So Donald Trump is the voice of reason?” Colbert asked.

Watch:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Rick Wilson says GOP victory in North Carolina special election is actually terrible news for Republicans

Published

5 mins ago

on

September 11, 2019

By

Republicans won a special election in North Carolina's ninth congressional seat on Tuesday.

Republican Dan Bishop bested Dan McCready by two percentage points in the do-over election after fraud by the GOP campaign in 2018. President Donald Trump carried the district by twelve percentage points in 2016.

"It supposed to be a ruby-red district. Held has been held by Republicans -- as we've been saying -- since 1963. What gives tonight?" CNN's Don Lemon wondered.

"Don, what gives is what always gives in the races. Money matters," GOP strategist Rick Wilson replied.

"There were 10.7 million dollars spent in the race. About 6.4 million was Republican spending, a -- the amount of money you used to spend in the U.S. Senate race -- on one House district, in one state, in a relatively affordable media market," he explained.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump unveiled on Twitter his campaign sign — to run for president in 2024

Published

21 mins ago

on

September 10, 2019

By

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson claims neocon John Bolton was a ‘progressive’ and ‘man of the left’

Published

44 mins ago

on

September 10, 2019

By

Fox News personality Tucker Carlson attempted on Tuesday to re-label neoconservative John Bolton as a leftist after the Nationals Security Advisor was ousted by President Donald Trump.

"National Security Advisor John Bolton got fired this morning as you no doubt have heard. It’s a major personnel change. It’s more than that, it’s great news for America," Carlson said.

"If you are wondering why so many progressives are mourning Bolton’s firing tonight, Bolton himself fundamentally was a man of the left," Carlson argued. "There was not a human problem John Bolton wasn’t totally convinced could be solved with the brute force of government. That’s an assumption of the left, not the right."

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image