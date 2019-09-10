‘Storm Area 51’ founder pulls the plug on festival over safety concerns: ‘We don’t want FyreFest 2.0’
The man who sparked the viral Storm Area 51 event has pulled out of a festival that was to coincide with the event, citing safety concerns, FoxNews.com reports.
AlienStock was scheduled to take place in Rachel, Nevada from September 20 to 22 and was approved by the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners to let around 10,000 alien-seeking travelers camp out in the town adjacent to Area 51, the top-secret military base which some people believe houses alien technology.
In a statement to a Fox News affiliate, Matty Roberts said that he backed out of the festival due to “the lack of infrastructure, poor planning, risk management and blatant disregard for the safety of the expected 10,000+ AlienStock attendees.”
“The permit holder (Connie West) was given multiple opportunities to provide us with the proof that things expected at this festival were in place,” Roberts said. “In fact, she refused to provide to us, as agreed upon, contracts, proof of deposits or any paper proof of anything.”
Roberts said that if they were to go through with the festival, it would become a “FYREFEST 2.0,” referring to the disastrous and fraudulent music festival founded by Billy McFarland, CEO of Fyre Media Inc, and rapper Ja Rule.
“AlienStock is a brand that stands for unity and concern for like minded people,” Roberts’ statement continued. “It’s grown into much more than a location. It’s a phenomenon that can only promise absolute safety and peace, and we need to move the Festival to guarantee that. Stay tuned for more news… it’s BIG!”
The Storm Area 51 event blew up on Facebook in July and has now grown to over 3 million people saying they’re planning to storm the secret military base to “see them aliens.” The response was so overwhelming that two Nevada counties drafted emergency declarations in preparation for the possible arrival of hordes of people.
Ted Cruz has a heated conspiratorial meltdown about the ‘deep state’ ousting John Bolton
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Tuesday mourned the loss of hawkish national security adviser John Bolton, whose ouster was announced by President Donald Trump on Twitter earlier in the day.
After Cruz praised Bolton's credentials on national security, however, he went off on a conspiratorial rant about actors within the "deep state" working to secure Bolton's departure from the administration.
"I sincerely hope his leaving the White House does not mean that the deep-state forces at State and Treasury -- who have been fighting tooth and nail to preserve the Obama Iran nuclear deal -- have finally convinced the president to go soft on Iran," Cruz wrote. "Relaxing the maximum pressure strategy, which is succeeding in dramatically weakening the world’s leading state sponsor of terror, would be an enormous mistake."
US says reports of CIA mole in Kremlin puts lives at risk
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday angrily denounced news reports detailing the secret exfiltration of a CIA mole who had operated at the top levels of the Kremlin, saying such reports could put lives at risk.
The informant reportedly confirmed to US intelligence that President Vladimir Putin directed Russia's meddling in the 2016 US presidential election, straining superpower relations and casting a cloud over Donald Trump's stunning victory.
According to multiple news reports citing sources in American espionage community, the informant was whisked out of Russia two years ago amid fears he was at risk of exposure, depriving Washington of essential insight into Putin's activities and thinking.
Commentary
Trump’s allies and appointees will have to face federal prosecution if we want to save our republic
To save our republic, some of Trump’s enablers and political appointees may have to go to jail, just like happened with Nixon’s people.
Trump’s policies are inflicting massive damage on the working class, the environment, minorities, and our economy. And the damage he’s doing to our body politic will certainly alter our form of government if there aren’t legal consequences.
Trump and his cronies have shown present and future politicians how much corruption the Republican Party and the public will tolerate, and it’s a very bad sign for the future of the American experiment.