Strong 6.5 magnitude quake strikes eastern Indonesia: USGS
A strong 6.5-magnitude earthquake hit off the remote Maluku islands in eastern Indonesia Thursday, US seismologists said, but no tsunami warning was issued.
The quake struck about 37 kilometres (23 miles) offshore northeast of Ambon in Maluku province at 8:46 am local time, at a depth of 29 kilometres, according to the US Geological Survey.
There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage in the area, which has been rocked by strong quakes in the past.
“I was asleep with my family when suddenly the house started to shake,” said an AFP reporter in Ambon.
“The quake was really strong. We ran from our house and saw the neighbours fleeing too. Everybody was panicking.”
Indonesia experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its position on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, where tectonic plates collide.
Last year, a 7.5-magnitude quake and a subsequent tsunami in Palu on Sulawesi island left more than 4,300 people dead or missing.
On December 26, 2004, a devastating 9.1-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Sumatra and triggered a tsunami that killed 220,000 throughout the region, including around 170,000 in Indonesia.
Breaking Banner
Will Republicans finally dump Trump? Nope — they’ll cover up for him until the bitter end
On Tuesday afternoon the dam finally broke: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced that the Democratic House majority would finally begin a yes-it's-real impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. The ostensible breaking point was Trump's apparent use of military aid to Ukraine as leverage in an effort to get the Ukrainian government to manufacture incriminating evidence against former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading Democratic presidential contender. But evidence also suggests that Democratic members of Congress who had been heavily dosed with spreadsheets and PowerPoints by consultants who warned them that impeachment wasn't politically popular were educated otherwise by their constituents during the August recess.
US military struggles to weed out soldiers with far-right ties
The arrest of a US soldier with far-right sympathies who is suspected of plotting an attack on American soil to spark "chaos" has highlighted a challenge for the Pentagon: purging its ranks of extremists.
Jarrett Smith, a private in the US Army based at Fort Riley in Kansas, was arrested and charged in federal court with one count of distributing information related to explosives after offering a detailed explanation to an undercover FBI agent.
Smith also expressed interest in targeting members of the leftist group Antifa and heading to Ukraine to fight with a far-right paramilitary group, the FBI says.
Breaking Banner
The acting DNI needs to explain why he passed the whistleblower’s complaint to the White House and DOJ — but not Congress
If you like unfinished puzzles, then waking to the Congressional agenda this morning should be perfect.
We’ve had House Speaker Nancy Pelosi dramatically declaring that the unasked, unanswered questions we’re about to hear are already pointing towards Impeachment.
We’ve had President Donald J. Trump already acknowledge that yes, he reached out to a foreign power, Ukraine, to reopen a moribund investigation against Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, in an apparent abuse of power to win reelection points by spreading political dirt on Biden.
Maguire is set to appear today, along with copies of all the documents involved, but has been advised by the Justice Department against telling all.